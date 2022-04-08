Welsh Government
|Printable version
Urdd receives St David Award for welcoming people fleeing Ukraine and Afghanistan
The St David Awards, now in their 9th year, celebrate the extraordinary achievements and contributions of people in or from Wales from all walks of life.
The youth organisation was awarded the First Minister’s Special Award in this evening’s ceremony for everything it has achieved in a century of serving young people in Wales, sustaining Welsh as a living language, and in the most recent times exemplifying the Nation of Sanctuary approach to providing sanctuary, support and safety to people fleeing Afghanistan and Ukraine.
This year’s award categories are:
- Bravery
- Business
- Community Spirit
- Critical worker
- Culture
- Environment champion
- Innovation, Science and Technology
- Sport
- Young person
- First Minister’s Special Award
Congratulating the winners, the First Minister yesterday said:
It’s fantastic to be able to award this year’s St David Awards finalists in person once again. They are an inspiring group of people who deserve to be congratulated on their contribution to Welsh life.
Many have courageously and selflessly served others, some are trailblazers in their fields, others have worked tirelessly to protect the environment, and we are lucky to have them all living and working in Wales.
I’m particularly delighted to publicly commend Urdd Gobaith Cymru, in its centenary year, for working so hard to provide a warm and distinctly Welsh welcome for people fleeing trauma and humanitarian disaster. The Urdd truly demonstrated the ‘Team Wales’ approach we’ve developed along with other partner organisations, in going beyond their normal role and providing a vital catalyst for our efforts to welcome individuals and families seeking sanctuary in Wales.
We are committed to being a Nation of Sanctuary, and the Urdd have been an inspiring example of what this looks like in practice.
Urdd Gobaith Cymru provides valuable sporting and cultural opportunities to Wales’ young people. Last autumn the organisation opened up its residential centre in the shadow of the Welsh Parliament to well over 100 children and families as part of the Afghan resettlement scheme. The Urdd's best practice is now being implemented again, through use of a residential centre to support up to 250 people arriving from Ukraine.
The list of winners of the St David Awards 2022 are:
- Bravery: Sargeant Geraint Jenkins and PC Thomas Scourfield, South Wales Police
- Business: Jordan Lea / Deal Me Out
- Community Spirit: Siop Griffiths
- Critical worker: Michelle Jones and Catherine Cooper, Landsdowne Primary School
- Culture: Berwyn Rowlands
- Environment champion: Low Carbon Environment Group / Cardiff University
- Innovation, Science and Technology: Luca Pagano, Graham Howe, Peter Charlton, John Hughes and Richard Morgan (University of Wales Trinity St Davids)
- Sport: Hannah Mills OBE
- Young Person: Daniel Lewis
- First Minister’s Special Award: Urdd Gobaith Cymru
Original article link: https://gov.wales/urdd-receives-st-david-award-for-welcoming-people-fleeing-ukraine-and-afghanistan
Latest News from
Welsh Government
“I want nursing and midwifery to be the most attractive career choices for health professionals” – Sue Tranka, Chief Nursing Officer for Wales.08/04/2022 14:05:00
Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) for Wales, Sue Tranka has outlined her ambitious plans for the Nursing and Midwifery professions at today’s CNO Wales Conference.
North Wales tourism businesses ready for Easter07/04/2022 14:05:00
As tourism businesses across north Wales are gearing up for the Easter break, Minister for North Wales Lesley Griffiths visited Adventure Parc Snowdonia to hear about their preparations.
Placements for Newly Qualified Teachers to continue until summer07/04/2022 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has announced it will extend its programme of school placements for Newly Qualified Teachers until the end of the school year.
£380m to help tackle the Cost-of-Living crisis in Wales06/04/2022 13:05:00
With the Office for Budget Responsibility stating that 2022-2023 will see the biggest fall in living standards in the UK since records began and as the National Insurance rise and the energy price cap lift push people further into hardship, Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt and Minister for Finance and Local Government, Rebecca Evans, have set out the package of support that the Welsh Government have developed to help the most vulnerable in society and called for more action from the UK Government.
Economy Minister announces £4.5 million funding for Flexible Skills Programme06/04/2022 12:05:00
The Welsh Government is providing £4.5 million to develop the skills-base of businesses and create a Welsh workforce ready to capitalise on future economic opportunities, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced today.
£10 million funding boost for domiciliary care in Wales06/04/2022 09:05:00
A further £10 million will be provided to local authorities to support domiciliary care and increase service provision in Wales the Deputy Minister of Social Services, Julie Morgan has announced.
Schools and public buildings to get solar panels as Wales drives community owned renewable energy05/04/2022 14:05:00
Three schools, a care home and a crematorium in Newport will be among the first buildings to have solar rooftop panels installed as part of Welsh Government support to expand community owned renewable energy in Wales.
111 service now available across Wales05/04/2022 11:05:00
Urgent medical and health advice is now available across Wales 24 hours a day, seven days a week following the successful rollout of the 111 helpline.
Landmark rule makes manufacturers responsible for waste created by their products05/04/2022 09:05:00
Wales – ranked third in the world for domestic recycling – has joined forces with other UK nations to introduce new ‘polluter pays’ rules to make businesses which place packaged goods onto the market pay for their waste to be recycled.