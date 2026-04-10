Urgent action on climate needed to protect emperor penguins from extinction, warns WWF

WWF is warning that emperor penguins face population collapse and may be on a path towards extinction after the IUCN downgraded their status on its Red List by two places from 'Near Threatened' to 'Endangered', based upon the prediction that their population could collapse by about half over the next 50 years

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) moves emperor penguins from 'Near Threatened' to 'Endangered', informed by WWF-funded research.

The impact of climate change on emperor penguin’s Antarctic habitat is the main driver of their decline.

WWF calls for emperor penguins to be designated as a Specially Protected Species under the Antarctic Treaty.

With previous modelling suggesting further decline or even functional extinction by the end of the century, urgent action is required to halt climate change and protect emperor penguins and their habitat.

Found only in Antarctica, emperor penguins are uniquely adapted for survival in this unforgiving environment. For nine months of the year, they are dependent on ‘fast’ ice - sea ice which is connected to land, seabed or ice shelves. During this period, they gather in large colonies to mate, lay eggs, raise chicks, and moult to replace their waterproof and insulating feathers.

Since 2013, WWF have supported British scientists to monitor emperor penguin colonies in Antarctica using Very High Resolution (VHR) satellite imagery, revealing an increasingly bleak picture. This research has helped to inform the IUCN’s decision to move emperor penguins from 'Near Threatened' to 'Endangered'. Composed of over 1,400 Member organisations from government and civil society and the input of some 17,000 experts, including WWF, the IUCN is a global authority on the status of the natural world.

Sea ice levels naturally change throughout the year as the surface of the ocean around Antarctica freezes over in the winter and melts back each summer. However, since 2016, sea ice in the Antarctic has dramatically decreased both in terms of the area it covers and the length of time that it stays. The early break up of fast ice at the location of many breeding colonies around Antarctica has resulted in catastrophic breeding failures.

In 2022, four out of five known breeding sites in the Bellinghausen Sea collapsed, with thousands of chicks, who lack waterproof feathers until almost fully grown, likely freezing or drowning.

With a current population estimate of approximately 595,000 adult Emperor Penguins, research assessing numbers between 2009-2018 indicates that there had already been an almost 10% decline in the population around Antarctica.

In recent years the situation has become even more critical. With record reductions in sea ice, studies supported by WWF revealed there has been an estimated 22% regional decline in emperor penguins in the Western Antarctic sector in the years between 2018 and 2023.

Adult penguins are at their most vulnerable during their annual moult, when they replace their waterproof feathers. Without secure spaces to safely moult, adult penguins risk death in the freezing oceans.

In February of this year, a study by British Antarctic Survey researchers supported by WWF demonstrated that emperor penguin adults are vulnerable to fast ice breakup in January to March during their moult. Early breakup of the sea ice in parts of West Antarctica resulted in moulting penguins concentrating within a smaller area of remaining sea ice, increasing the likelihood of them falling into the icy waters before their waterproof feathers have been replaced.

Adult mortality is even more critical to future populations than chick mortality. Combined, the effects of fast ice breakup have very serious consequences for emperor penguin population trends.

The fate of the emperor penguin is inextricably linked to climate change policy, underlining the need for governments to rapidly decarbonise to prevent catastrophic effects on nature, wildlife and people. Transitioning away from fossil fuels and limiting global temperature increases to as close as possible to 1.5ºC is critical in avoiding the worst effects.

However, there is also action that can be taken in the region. At the next Antarctic Treaty Meeting to be held in May in Japan, WWF is calling for emperor penguins to be listed as a Specially Protected Species. This would give additional protection from pressures on their habitat from human activity, including tourism and shipping.

Rod Downie, WWF’s Chief Adviser, Polar & Oceans, said:

“The fate of these magnificent birds is in our hands.

“Climate change is having a profound impact on the Antarctic, where Emperor penguins are increasingly vulnerable to changes in seasonal sea ice. They require stable sea ice as a platform to mate, incubate their eggs, raise their chicks and replace their feathers during their annual moult.

“With the shocking decline in Antarctic sea ice that we are currently witnessing, these icons on ice may well be heading down the slippery slope towards extinction by the end of this century – unless we act now.

“Urgent action is needed to limit average global temperature rise as close as possible to 1.5C, to protect the waters surrounding Antarctica, which are teeming with life, and to designate emperor penguins as Specially Protected Species at this years Antarctic Treaty Meeting.”

Notes to Editors

Emperor penguins, the largest of all living penguin species, are uniquely adapted to living in the extreme conditions of Antarctica but require stable, fast ice for at least nine months of the year as a platform to mate, incubate their eggs, raise their chicks, and replace their feathers during the annual moult.

Since 2013, BAS has collaborated with WWF to monitor these colonies including sixteen breeding sites, many of which have experienced dramatic changes in population sizes over time.

About the Antarctic Treaty:

The Antarctic Treaty came into force on 23 June 1961 after ratification by the twelve countries then active in Antarctic science. Its objectives are simple yet unique in international relations. Under the Antarctic Treaty System, several international agreements are in place to protect Antarctic wildlife and vegetation.

The next Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting will take place in May 2026