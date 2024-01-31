Urgent CPS inspection announced following the Nottingham stabbing case

An urgent independent inspection into the Crown Prosecution Service’s handling of the Nottingham stabbing case has been announced by the Government.

Attorney General Victoria Prentis has asked the independent inspectorate – His Majesty’s Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate to carry out a prompt and thorough review into the case following the sentencing of Valdo Calocane.

This will include looking at CPS’s decision to accept Valdo Calocane’s guilty pleas to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility and whether the CPS met its duties to consult with families ahead of accepting pleas.

Attorney General Victoria Prentis yesterday said:

The senseless deaths of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and Ian Coates have horrified the country. While nothing will bring their loved ones back, the families understandably want to understand what happened in this case. That’s why I have asked the inspectorate to carry out a prompt and thorough review of CPS actions so we can properly investigate the concerns raised by the families in this devastating case.

This announcement builds on action already taken by the Government to get the families of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates the answers they deserve.

The Health and Social Care Secretary has ordered a special review of the mental health services at the NHS Trust where Valdo Calocane was treated, which will report back within weeks.

The Attorney General is also looking at the sentence under the Unduly Lenient Sentencing Scheme.

Leicestershire Police have referred themselves to the IOPC and the Policing Minister has also met with senior leaders at Nottinghamshire Police to discuss the case.

HMCPSI have been asked to complete their report by Easter. The Attorney General’s Office will work with CPS to make sure any recommendations from the inspection are actioned as quickly as possible.