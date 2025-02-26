Urgent defence boost is the right call, but cutting foreign aid weakens UK in an unstable world, says IPPR

Harry Quilter-Pinner, executive director at IPPR reacts to the decision to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027 through cuts to international aid

“The government is right to act decisively to increase defence spending – the world has changed radically even in the last week. Some on the left will find this difficult to accept, but there is nothing progressive about leaving the UK or Europe under-defended. Any government’s first duty is to keep its citizens safe and secure.

“But to navigate this era of global insecurity the UK will need new partnerships and alliances, and cutting the aid budget will undercut our ability to build them. When the UK helps countries to adjust to climate change, to grow and to prosper, we build our relationships and our influence. When countries like the UK withdraw, China and Russia stand ready to step in. The US is making a strategic mistake in dismantling USAID: the UK should not fall into the same trap.

“With defence spending set to rise beyond 2.5 per cent, and other pressures on public services growing, further spending cuts will not be a viable strategy in the future. The world has changed since Labour took office. Going forward, the government should re-consider whether its commitments on spending and tax are fit for the future.”

Harry Quilter-Pinner (IPPR executive director) and Laura Chappell (associate director for international policy) are available for interview

NOTES TO EDITORS