Urgent housing solutions needed for Ukrainians in UK – LGA on British Red Cross anniversary report

Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the Local Government Association responded to ‘Fearing, fleeing, facing the future’, a British Red Cross report on how people displaced by the conflict in Ukraine are finding safety in the UK

“Councils have a proud history of welcoming new arrivals, stepping forward at times of crisis with local partners and with local communities so families and individuals can be safe, supported and rebuild their lives. As we reach the anniversary of the invasion and with over 160,000 Ukrainians settling in new communities across the UK, we have been raising concerns with government on the growing number of Ukrainians presenting as homeless to councils, and in particular those families facing the uncertainty of temporary accommodation.

"We are pleased that the Government has been working with the LGA and councils on funding to help reduce homelessness risks, but more detail is urgently needed on the £150 million announced in December in light of recent figures on homelessness.

"We are also concerned that there is no funding beyond the first year for councils and funding for arrivals in 2023 has halved. If numbers increase, we want to work with government to review funding to ensure all families are helped to find permanent homes, jobs and schools.

"We also want to work with government on how to both support existing hosts who have opened up their homes and their lives to Ukrainians and how to encourage new hosts to step forward so families can quickly move on if arrangements come to an end.

“Councils have been at the sharp end of the rise in the number of people presenting as homeless and need urgent solutions to pressing housing needs in the short and the long term across all the schemes that welcome new arrivals to the UK.”

