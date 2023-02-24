WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Urgent housing solutions needed for Ukrainians in UK – LGA on British Red Cross anniversary report
Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the Local Government Association responded to ‘Fearing, fleeing, facing the future’, a British Red Cross report on how people displaced by the conflict in Ukraine are finding safety in the UK
“Councils have a proud history of welcoming new arrivals, stepping forward at times of crisis with local partners and with local communities so families and individuals can be safe, supported and rebuild their lives. As we reach the anniversary of the invasion and with over 160,000 Ukrainians settling in new communities across the UK, we have been raising concerns with government on the growing number of Ukrainians presenting as homeless to councils, and in particular those families facing the uncertainty of temporary accommodation.
"We are pleased that the Government has been working with the LGA and councils on funding to help reduce homelessness risks, but more detail is urgently needed on the £150 million announced in December in light of recent figures on homelessness.
"We are also concerned that there is no funding beyond the first year for councils and funding for arrivals in 2023 has halved. If numbers increase, we want to work with government to review funding to ensure all families are helped to find permanent homes, jobs and schools.
"We also want to work with government on how to both support existing hosts who have opened up their homes and their lives to Ukrainians and how to encourage new hosts to step forward so families can quickly move on if arrangements come to an end.
“Councils have been at the sharp end of the rise in the number of people presenting as homeless and need urgent solutions to pressing housing needs in the short and the long term across all the schemes that welcome new arrivals to the UK.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UNICEF Geneva Palais briefing note on the the situation of earthquake - affected children and families in Turkey24/02/2023 15:25:00
“I have just returned from Türkiye, where I saw first-hand some of the devastation left by the powerful earthquakes in south-east Türkiye and Syria.
NHS Confederation responds to the BMA announcement of strike dates24/02/2023 14:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the BMA announcement of strike dates
Lack of dentists leads kids teeth to rot – LGA on hospital tooth extractions data24/02/2023 13:25:00
The Government should use the upcoming Spring Budget to recommit to vital measures to combat diet related ill health and childhood obesity.
LGA - Council employees’ pay offer announced24/02/2023 12:25:00
Chair of the National Employers for local government services, Cllr Sian Goding has announced a full and final pay offer for council employees
‘Councils central to supporting everyone into work’: LGA responds to latest NEET figures24/02/2023 11:25:00
Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board responded to latest figures showing there were 788,000 young people not in education, employment or training in the last three months of 2022, up from 724,000 in the quarter to September
Audit Scotland - Full transparency on NHS recovery needed24/02/2023 10:05:00
The Scottish Government needs to be clearer about how long it will take the NHS to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and to reform services.
Audit Wales - Urgent action needed to tackle dysfunctionality within the board at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board24/02/2023 09:05:00
Breakdown in working relationships within the board is fundamentally compromising its ability to tackle the numerous challenges the organisation faces
NHS Confederation - Figures show incredible NHS efforts despite record-high system pressures23/02/2023 16:25:00
Assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Nesta Lloyd-Jones responds to the latest NHS performance statistics in Wales.
NHS Confederation responds to the latest statistics on GP appointments23/02/2023 14:25:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the latest statistics on GP appointments
Unicef - A woman dies every two minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth: UN agencies23/02/2023 13:15:00
Every two minutes, a woman dies during pregnancy or childbirth, according to the latest estimates released in a report by United Nations agencies. This report, Trends in maternal mortality, reveals alarming setbacks for women’s health over recent years, as maternal deaths either increased or stagnated in nearly all regions of the world.