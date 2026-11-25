Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
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Urgent investigation into supported housing failure in Birmingham
- Also published by:
- Department for Work and Pensions
The government has launched an investigation into supported exempt accommodation (SEA) in Birmingham.
The intervention follows concerns about SEA, how it is being managed and its impact on both individuals and local communities. This is alongside reports of inappropriate provision, such as homes with no heating or hot water, or without the necessary adaptions needed as well as exploitative practices preventing vulnerable people from getting the support they need and are entitled to.
Reports have also found cases where “ghost tenants” were being used to falsely claim housing benefit or providers not putting the support provision in place that was previously promised.
Building on existing steps to tackle poor-quality provision, the Housing Secretary and the Work and Pensions Secretary have appointed Sir David Pearson, Chair of the Supported Housing Advisory Panel and social care expert, to lead the investigation in Birmingham, where concerns about rogue provision are most prevalent.
Sir David’s investigation will examine the scale of problems in Birmingham’s SEA sector, including the quality of accommodation and support, use of public money, and effectiveness of oversight and regulation, while considering whether issues identified apply more widely across the country.
Supported housing expenditure has risen faster in Birmingham than the national average in recent years.
In her letter appointing Sir David, Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said:
Good-quality supported housing can turn lives around and provide people with the support they need to live as independently as possible. There are increasing reports, however, that this system is being abused, with vulnerable people exploited at the expense of the taxpayer.
As part of your role as Chair of the Supported Housing Advisory Panel, I have asked you to lead a rapid independent investigation into these claims, reporting directly to me and the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.
This work should begin immediately and report in January. The investigation should focus on Birmingham, given consistent reports that the area is at the epicentre of concerns about poor-quality supported accommodation, while considering the extent to which any findings can be applied to the rest of the country.
Responding to the investigation, the Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said:
Anyone who has seen the accusations surrounding rogue landlords operating housing for vulnerable people will be appalled and the government is determined that individuals should be held to account.
After hearing from local MPs about the impact this is having on communities, we are launching an independent investigation into supported exempt accommodation in Birmingham, as well as considering how and whether the system should be reformed to better support good quality supported housing that is focussed on residents’ needs.
Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:
Housing benefit is there to keep a roof over the heads of people who need it most. Real concerns have been raised about how this system is operating including value for money and whether vulnerable tenants are being exploited or getting good quality support services.
Sir David’s investigation will get to the bottom of what’s going on, and where we find wrongdoing, we will act to make sure money is spent on supporting people who need it.
The investigation will identify where accountability and oversight have failed and recommend action to tackle poor practice, protect residents and ensure public money is spent appropriately.
It will complement ongoing implementation of the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act 2023, introducing a licensing regime backed by national standards and local strategies.
The eight-week investigation will begin immediately, with initial findings and recommendations reported to ministers in the new year.
Additional Information
- The government has appointed Sir David Pearson to lead this investigation, and he will report directly to Secretaries of State at MHCLG and DWP, with findings shared with the First Secretary of State in parallel.
- The Secretaries of State expect Birmingham City Council to cooperate fully with this process and will be updating the Best Value Commissioners on this development.
- The government is currently consulting on draft regulations for licensing in supported housing. This consultation closes in December 2026, with implementation expected in 2027.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/urgent-investigation-into-supported-housing-failure-in-birmingham
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