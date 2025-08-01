Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
|Printable version
Urgent notification issued for Oakhill STC after inspectors find profound and systemic failures
In response to the serious risk of harm to children, Ofsted, CQC and HMI Prisons have issued an urgent notification about Oakhill STC to the Secretary of State for Justice, Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood MP.
The urgent notification comes after an inspection earlier this month found a palpable change in culture at Oakhill Secure Training Centre (STC) since its last inspection. Inspectors uncovered serious and systemic failures at the centre, with safeguarding systems in disarray.
Read the letter from Martyn Oliver to the Secretary of State for Justice about Oakhill Secure Training Centre
Inspectors reported that Oakhill is no longer child-centred and staff conduct is of significant concern. Twenty-three staff were suspended between November 2024 and 13 July 2025, including 16 in response to allegations about their conduct with children. Since 14 July 2025, 7 more staff members have been suspended relating to their conduct with children.
Inspectors found a fractured leadership team. The centre director and one of the two deputy directors are suspended from their duties, and the other deputy director was recently dismissed from employment. An interim director and new deputy director have started work at the centre, but have had limited opportunity to make any meaningful impact.
Oakhill was judged inadequate at its last full inspection in October 2024. Since 2017, it has not been judged higher than ‘requires improvement to be good’.
The Secretary of State now has 28 days to respond with an action plan for improvement at the centre.
Notes to Editors
The inspection of Oakhill Secure Training Centre took place from 21 to 25 July 2025; the full report will be published in line with Ofsted’s usual inspection timelines.
Press office
8.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday 0300 013 0415
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/urgent-notification-issued-for-oakhill-stc-after-inspectors-find-profound-and-systemic-failures
Latest News from
Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
Martyn Oliver's speech at the Festival of Education04/07/2025 13:15:00
Sir Martyn Oliver, Ofsted’s Chief Inspector, spoke at the 2025 Festival of Education.
Ofsted publishes research on vulnerability commissioned from the National Children’s Bureau02/07/2025 14:05:00
The report looks at how Ofsted might consider vulnerability in the context of its inspection and regulation work.
AI in education: how schools and further education colleges are making it work27/06/2025 16:10:00
A new report published today by Ofsted shares insights into how ‘early adopter’ schools and further education (FE) colleges across England are integrating generative artificial intelligence (AI) into teaching, learning, and administration.
Ofsted to strengthen inspections through new team structures26/06/2025 16:20:00
Following feedback from last year’s Big Listen and the recent consultation on inspection reform, Ofsted has today announced a new structure for inspection teams in schools and further education, focused on improving consistency.
Ofsted confirms September publication for consultation response, ahead of new-look education inspections from November11/06/2025 15:05:00
Ofsted recently consulted on changes to education inspections and the introduction of a new report card.
Improving the way services for young people with SEND are inspected06/06/2025 16:05:00
Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) have today published the outcome of a review of the way local area services for children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are inspected.
Our approach to mental health and well-being: updates05/06/2025 13:15:00
Matthew Purves, National Director of Ofsted Academy, on Ofsted's renewed approach to mental health and well-being (04 June 2025).
Experienced practitioners vital for educating youngest children30/04/2025 13:10:00
Delivering high-quality care and education for babies and toddlers takes skill and expertise, meaning experience and qualifications among early years workers matter when it comes to the youngest children’s development, new research by Ofsted shows.