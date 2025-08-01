Urgent notification issued for Oakhill STC after inspectors find profound and systemic failures

In response to the serious risk of harm to children, Ofsted, CQC and HMI Prisons have issued an urgent notification about Oakhill STC to the Secretary of State for Justice, Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood MP.

The urgent notification comes after an inspection earlier this month found a palpable change in culture at Oakhill Secure Training Centre (STC) since its last inspection. Inspectors uncovered serious and systemic failures at the centre, with safeguarding systems in disarray.

Read the letter from Martyn Oliver to the Secretary of State for Justice about Oakhill Secure Training Centre

Inspectors reported that Oakhill is no longer child-centred and staff conduct is of significant concern. Twenty-three staff were suspended between November 2024 and 13 July 2025, including 16 in response to allegations about their conduct with children. Since 14 July 2025, 7 more staff members have been suspended relating to their conduct with children.

Inspectors found a fractured leadership team. The centre director and one of the two deputy directors are suspended from their duties, and the other deputy director was recently dismissed from employment. An interim director and new deputy director have started work at the centre, but have had limited opportunity to make any meaningful impact.

Oakhill was judged inadequate at its last full inspection in October 2024. Since 2017, it has not been judged higher than ‘requires improvement to be good’.

The Secretary of State now has 28 days to respond with an action plan for improvement at the centre.

The inspection of Oakhill Secure Training Centre took place from 21 to 25 July 2025; the full report will be published in line with Ofsted’s usual inspection timelines.

