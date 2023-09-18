Urgent reforms needed to fill the gaps in Scotland’s electoral registers

Up to one million people in Scotland are either incorrectly registered to vote or missing completely, according to research published today by the Electoral Commission. The research found that young people, private renters and those who have recently moved home continue to be less likely to be correctly registered to vote.

This means that nearly one fifth (19%) of the eligible voting population in Scotland may not be able to vote if an election was called now.

The current electoral registration system does not work well for voters or those who administer it, and urgent reforms are needed so that public data can be used to facilitate voter registration, particularly for those less likely to be correctly registered.

The Commission is calling on the Scottish and UK governments to pass legislation to create clear legal gateways for government departments and public bodies to share data on potentially eligible voters with electoral administrators. This would enable them to register voters directly, or to send them invitations to register. A consistent approach between both governments would ensure changes are developed and delivered in a way that voters can be accurately included in the registers for all types of elections they are eligible to vote in.

Andy O’Neill, Head of Electoral Commission, Scotland, yesterday said:

“Up to one million people in Scotland are not correctly registered to vote. While some may not want to participate in elections, for many people it is a consequence of an outdated registration system that disproportionally affects private renters and young people. “A more automated form of voter registration could see applications made at the same time as other tasks, such as updating the address on your driver’s licence or when enrolling at university. “In its recent consultation on electoral reform the Scottish Government made clear its commitment to increasing levels of electoral registration. We stand ready to work with them and the wider electoral community to improve the system and make sure as many people as possible are registered to vote.”

In addition to improving the experience for voters, these changes would address the burdens faced by electoral administrators, who are currently required to use their limited resources and capacity at the most critical time ahead of major elections (Opens in new window) to manage high numbers of applications to register to vote.

The full report shows the accuracy and completeness of the electoral registers across Scotland, including breakdowns by age and gender. It also sets out a range of options for how specific data sources could be used to improve the system.

