Urgent reforms needed to get millions of people registered to vote

Up to 8 million people across the United Kingdom are either incorrectly registered to vote or missing completely, according to research published today by the Electoral Commission. This is more than the combined adult population of Scotland and Wales, and would be equivalent in number to more than 100 UK Parliament constituencies.

The research found that young people, private renters and those who have recently moved house continue to be less likely to be correctly registered to vote.

The current electoral registration system does not work well for voters or those who run elections, and urgent reforms are needed so that public data can be used to facilitate voter registration, particularly for those less likely to be correctly registered.

The Commission is calling on the UK’s governments to pass legislation to create clear legal gateways for government departments and public bodies to share data on potentially eligible voters with electoral administrators. This would enable electoral registration officers to register voters directly, or to send them invitations to register.

Craig Westwood, Director of Communications, Policy and Research, said:

“Millions of people across the UK are not correctly registered to vote. While some may not want to participate in elections, for many people it is a consequence of an outdated registration system that disproportionally affects private renters and young people. “Without action, we’ll continue to see large numbers of people unable to take part in elections. The electoral community needs a clear plan to ensure that electoral registration processes are modernised so that people are registered and able to exercise their right to vote. As part of this plan, governments will need to pass legislation to enable data to be shared with electoral administrators. “We stand ready to work with the UK’s governments and electoral administrators to improve the system and make sure as many people as possible are registered to vote.”

In addition to improving the experience for voters, these changes would address the current burdens faced by electoral administrators, who are currently required to use their limited resources and capacity at the most critical time ahead of major elections (Opens in new window) to manage high numbers of applications to register to vote.

The full report shows the accuracy and completeness of the electoral registers across the UK, including breakdowns by country, age and gender. It also sets out a range of options for how specific data sources could be used to improve the system.

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk

Notes to Editors