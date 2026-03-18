Urgent support welcome but more will be needed to stave off ‘Trumpflation’ - says TUC

Responding to the Prime Minister’s press conference, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:

"Working people are being hit with a Donald Trump-made cost of living crisis. It's right that the Prime Minister has acted quickly to support those most acutely affected by rising energy prices.

“This illegal war and ongoing chaos will continue to threaten living standards. More support will likely be needed to stave off ‘Trumpflation’.

“The Prime Minister is right to call for rapid deescalation in the Middle East. The Government must stand ready to pull out all the stops and shield households and firms from this global shock."