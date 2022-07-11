Urology hub bringing down waiting lists

Redesigned service is part of £70 million recovery plan.

A urology hub at Forth Valley Royal Hospital is helping to drive down waiting lists by redesigning the way services are delivered.

The hub, part of the Scottish Government’s £70 million Endoscopy and Urology Diagnostic Recovery and Renewal Plan, provides a one-stop diagnostic and treatment service for patients

Team members worked with GPs to develop the service which sees procedures carried out by a new specialist Surgical Care Practitioner, supported by consultants. The hub has three dedicated treatment rooms and two patient recovery rooms to increase outpatient and day case capacity for minor procedures previously carried out in a theatre by a consultant.

This new way of working frees both consultants and theatre slots for complex surgeries and is making significant inroads into waiting lists.

The Forth Valley Royal urology hub began operating in February and is the sixth of its kind in Scotland. Work is ongoing to roll-out more hubs and one-stop clinics as part of the NHS Recovery Plan.

Officially opening the hub today Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said:

“It is a pleasure to formally open this innovative new urology hub and see first-hand the positive impact the new way of working has had for both patients and staff. “Transforming local urology services has addressed workforce challenges, reduced waiting lists and created an improved and more sustainable service that includes training of new and existing staff who have taken on new roles and responsibilities. “Working together to redesign services in this way is a fundamental part of our NHS Recovery Plan. We want to ensure patients are receiving the right care, in the right place, at the right time.”

NHS Forth Valley Consultant Urologist, Mr Craig Mcilhenny said: