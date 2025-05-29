Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Uruguay's Deputy Chief of Staff and Interior Minister visited UK
On their first official visit to London, Deputy Chief of Staff Jorge Díaz and Interior Minister Carlos Negro held meetings related to justice and security.
The main objective of the visit was to learn from experiences that will contribute to discussions on the creation of a Ministry of Justice and Human Rights in Uruguay.
Between May 20 and 23, 2025, they met with government officials, academics, private sector companies, and non-governmental organizations, including two roundtables on cybersecurity and the space industry, in which more than 12 local counterparts participated. Additionally, they visited Parliament, the Supreme Court of Justice, the London Magistrates’ Court, and the Prosecutor’s Office.
Ambassador Mal Green yesterday stated:
The purpose of this invitation from the British government is to share experiences, ideas, challenges, and lessons learned to support the planning that the Uruguayan government is undertaking for the creation of its Ministry of Justice, as well as to exchange views on a priority for both countries: security.
I trust that the connections established will continue to deepen in the coming months through future virtual and in-person meetings, training, and technical cooperation.
Deputy Secretary Díaz expressed being pleasantly surprised by the level of pragmatism and professionalism with which security-related public policies and the Ministry of Justice operate in the United Kingdom, according to the official Presidency website.
The activity agenda included meetings with Lords who were involved in the formation of this Ministry, created in 2007, and its leadership, as well as with current authorities such as the Undersecretary of Justice, Lord Frederick Ponsonby. Frederick Ponsonby is a relative of John Brabazon Ponsonby, a British diplomat who played a decisive role in the independence of Uruguay in 1828.
This was the first official visit of authorities from Yamandú Orsi’s government to the United Kingdom, further strengthening the historical relationship and collaboration between both countries, which now spans nearly two centuries.
