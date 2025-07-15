Chatham House
US Indo-Pacific allies are unhappy about Trump’s defence demands. But they have to comply
EXPERT COMMENT
Allies like Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Australia have no choice but to try and meet the president’s conditions for alliance.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had an unenviable task at Thursday’s ASEAN summit, seeking to reassure Indo-Pacific allies and partners that are flustered by unpredictable US policies on tariffs and concerned by Washington’s signals on its regional security commitments. Arriving soon after fresh US tariff announcements, it’s unlikely Rubio was able to quell growing uneasiness about America’s role in the region.
The mood among these Indo-Pacific allies has shifted significantly since the opening months of President Donald Trump’s second administration, which went about as smoothly as it could have.
In January, Foreign Ministers of QUAD countries received front-row seats to the president’s inauguration. In February, Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru held a successful summit with Trump, inaugurating a ‘golden age’ of US–Japan ties. In March and May, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth toured Asia, reaffirming America’s commitment to the region. Japan was for some time expected to be one of the first countries to strike a trade deal with the US.
Despite lingering doubts over Trump’s commitment to their defence, and fear of the president’s desire for a grand bargain with Xi, many Asian allies were convinced that they could deal with President Trump. The thinking was that their strategic importance in US competition with China would grant them more favourable treatment than their NATO counterparts.
This has proven a false hope. To the contrary, precisely because of their integral role in US–China competition, they are now confronted by increasing US demands.
