US intervention opens new page in Armenia–Azerbaijan peace talks but challenges remain

EXPERT COMMENT

Regional powers and domestic politics threaten the persuasive optics of the White House summit.

The Armenia–Azerbaijan peace process has turned a new page following a trilateral summit between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US President Donald Trump on 8 August.

Several documents – although not an actual peace treaty – were signed during the meeting in the Oval Office, hailed as a landmark in the convoluted negotiations between the two states. Their last war ended in an incomplete Azerbaijani victory in 2020, followed by a series of escalations culminating in Azerbaijan’s military takeover of Mountainous Karabakh in 2023 and the mass displacement of its entire Armenian population.

Geo-strategic optics dominate discussions of the White House summit and its implications. Yet ultimately the de-securitization of Armenia–Azerbaijan relations will depend more on domestic political shifts away from ingrained conflict narratives.

