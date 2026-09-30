US midterms polls: Are Democrats winning or is Trump losing?

EXPERT COMMENT

Polls suggest Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives as American voters are dissatisfied with President Trump and his policies.

Americans go to the polls on 3 November to elect a third of the US Senate and all the House of Representatives.

The Republicans currently have majorities in both chambers of Congress. But their prospects of retaining this control look increasingly dire.

The Republicans’ chances have been dragged down by President Donald Trump’s near-record low public approval rating and voter dissatisfaction with his handling of the Iran war and the economy, among other things. Democrats appear poised to take advantage, with most pundits suggesting they will retake control of at least the House of Representatives.

But the race is not over yet. In the end, the key factor will likely be turnout, which is historically lower in midterms than presidential elections. Whichever party better mobilizes their voters to turn up on election day will ultimately determine the outcome.

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