Chatham House
|Printable version
US midterms: What to expect?
EXPERT COMMENT
The 2022 midterms have a heightened importance with long-term implications for the future of American democracy.
US voters will head to the polls on 8th November 2022 to cast their ballots for the midterm elections, which will see 35 of 100 Senate seats and all 435 seats in the House of Representatives up for re-election.
Midterm elections serve as a benchmark on voter’s approval of the sitting president’s party, but following a turbulent 2020 presidential election, with claims of a stolen election and voter fraud, the midterms have taken on a heightened importance with the processes and results having long-term implications for the future of democracy in the US.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/11/us-midterms-what-expect
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Africa’s maritime agency cannot be overlooked04/11/2022 13:38:00
Increasing maritime awareness has already delivered impact, but consistency and continental leadership are needed to realize the sector’s full potential.
Democratic infrastructure must not be owned by the few02/11/2022 11:10:00
Elon Musk buying Twitter is a reminder that the power of platforms in shaping the digital public sphere means they should not be in the hands of billionaires.
Cautious optimism lies ahead for the Brazilian Amazon01/11/2022 12:20:00
With the success of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, supporters of climate change action in Brazil and around the world, can take a temporary sigh of relief.
Brazil’s new president inherits huge economic challenges28/10/2022 13:38:00
Brazil must tackle a hangover of Bolsonaro’s profligate public spending while attempting in a limited fiscal space to address growing poverty and malnutrition.
Hard times ahead for Sunak to restore UK's credibility26/10/2022 11:20:00
New prime minister Rishi Sunak needs to reassure the world about the future of UK foreign policy. But his pragmatism must cope with a battering ram of ideology.
What are the priorities for the new UK prime minister?25/10/2022 13:10:00
Experts from across Chatham House examine the range of domestic and foreign policy issues facing Rishi Sunak as he prepares to lead the UK government.
What are the priorities for the new UK prime minister?25/10/2022 09:20:00
The next prime minister of the UK will need to focus on a range on domestic and foreign policy issues.
Xi Jinping prepares the Communist party for new reality24/10/2022 09:20:00
Political report reflects a worsened economic and diplomatic position as Xi knows his unprecedented third term as leader will be judged on results.