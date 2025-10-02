US Naval Build-Up Highlights Sea Power Projection in Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Peru are preparing their fleets to secure resources and expand influence in the event of rivalries spilling into their maritime domains.

When news broke earlier this year that the UK government was in talks with Brazilian counterparts to sell HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark, two assault ships that had not been to sea since 2023 and 2017, respectively, and due to be scrapped as part of widespread defence cuts, the signals pointed at a larger exchange of weapons systems between both countries.

Brazil has a recent track record of buying and refurbishing British vessels such as the NAM Atlántico, formerly the UK Royal Navy platform HMS Ocean, which lead also to a four year contract with Babcock International Group to deliver maintenance and systems support.

No surprise caused then that on board HMS Mersey during the recent DSEI conference, Brazilian representatives signed off the purchase of the HMS Bulwark. The vessel will be used for cargo and personnel transport, essential during humanitarian emergencies as part, chiefly, of the protection of the Blue Amazon, Brazil’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) rich in natural and mineral resources. ‘This closer relationship strengthens diplomatic ties between the two countries’, said Admiral Edgar, Director-General of Materiel of the Navy.

Brazil’s naval acquisition strategy mixes second hand purchases with the local Tamandaré-class programme, a series of frigates being built locally with German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp. The plan strategically incorporates a series of indigenous companies such as Embraer, and foreign companies including multinational MBDA and the Italian-owned Leonardo, to help develop its domestic defence industry. First-of-class frigate Tamandaré is planned to enter commissioning later in 2025, with other ships doing the same until 2029.

Click here for the full press release