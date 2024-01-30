RUSI
US Navy Secretary Speaks at RUSI on the Houthi Threat
On Thursday 25 January, The Honourable Carlos Del Toro, the United States’ Secretary of the Navy, spoke to RUSI members and the media about the threat presented by Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.
In the context of the US and UK’s Operation Poseidon Archer strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, Secretary Del Toro outlined the objectives of the US-led maritime Operation Prosperity Guardian, formed to counter threats to shipping in the international waterways off the coast of Yemen.
Secretary Del Toro also reflected on how the US Navy and its allies must not only protect shipping today but also establish a robust solution to ensure lasting freedom of navigation for the crucial international trade route through the Red Sea.
During his speech, Secretary Del Toro recently said:
Future security in the Atlantic hinges on our ability to address our common challenges in the maritime domain. These challenges include adapting to the effects of climate change, deterring piracy, combatting narcotics and human trafficking, and countering illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing. We are committed to working with all of our Atlantic partners and allies – across Europe, Africa, as well as North, Central, and South America – to achieve lasting solutions that preserve our shared maritime economic resources.
Addressing the maritime threat posed by the Houthis’ recent attacks on commercial shipping, Secretary Del Toro also recently said:
The Houthis’ actions in the Red Sea are sending reverberations across the global economy and are felt in almost every facet of our lives. It is imperative that we – not just the US and United Kingdom, but along with NATO and the European Union – stand together and take the necessary diplomatic and military actions to bring an end to the Houthi’s disruption of the free flow of maritime commerce.
