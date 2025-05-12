Think Tanks
US trade deal shows UK government has played its hand well, says IPPR
Marley Morris, associate director for trade at IPPR, reacted to the trade deal struck between the UK and the US
"This deal is the second big win for UK trade this week. The government managed to negotiate lower tariffs on steel and cars exported to the US, while maintaining clear red lines on food standards.
“Contrary to expectations, there was also no change to the UK’s digital services tax. Instead, the government compromised by agreeing tariff reductions on items like beef and ethanol.
“The deal does not remove Trump’s 10 per cent universal tariff, but this was always unlikely. In an exceptionally unpredictable global trading environment, the government has played its hand well."
