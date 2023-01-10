HM Treasury
|Printable version
US Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting with Finance Ministers from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom
Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting with Finance Ministers from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen chaired a meeting of the “Five Finance Ministers” which includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The ministers shared perspectives on global economic challenges and reflected on the distinct challenges stemming from Russia’s illegal and unprovoked war against Ukraine. The ministers also discussed the need for cooperation to respond to the threat and use of economic coercion.
Secretary Yellen underscored the importance of close collaboration among partners and allies to secure our economies and develop greater resilience against global supply chain disruptions caused by Russia’s war, the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other factors. The ministers look forward to future engagements and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation to further shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/us-treasury-secretary-janet-l-yellens-meeting-with-finance-ministers-from-australia-canada-new-zealand-and-the-united-kingdom
Latest News from
HM Treasury
The government unveils new “Energy Bills Discount Scheme” for businesses10/01/2023 09:10:00
The government announces the new “Energy Bills Discount Scheme” for UK businesses, charities, and the public sector from April.
David Woodward appointed to the National Savings & Investments Board09/01/2023 10:20:00
David Woodward has been appointed as a non-executive director to the board of the National Savings & Investments bank (NS&I), the Economic Secretary announced today (9th January).
PM to hold NHS Recovery Forum at Downing Street09/01/2023 09:16:00
Clinical leaders, health experts and ministers to convened in Downing Street for an NHS Recovery Forum this weekend.
HM Treasury and the Ministry of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sign new MoU on Financial Services21/12/2022 13:10:00
The Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on financial services cooperation on 20 December 2022.
New funding and support scheme to finally end armed forces veterans homelessness21/12/2022 11:12:00
More than £8.5 million of funding has been announced in order to ensure no veteran should sleep rough this Christmas, and veteran homelessness is ended in 2023.
Government extends Mortgage Guarantee Scheme20/12/2022 16:15:00
The Mortgage Guarantee Scheme will be extended by a year to the end of December 2023, helping people with 5% deposits on to the property ladder
Government announces six-month extension to alcohol duty freeze20/12/2022 12:25:00
The freeze to UK alcohol duty rates has been extended six months to 1 August 2023, the government announced yesterday (19 December 2022).
UK Government supports developing countries to build nature positive economies15/12/2022 15:15:00
The UK government has committed £7.2 million to a new Nature Positive Economy programme.