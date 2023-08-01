Business Companion
Use of CE mark extended indefinitely
The UK Government has announced that the CE mark may continue to be applied to most goods for an indefinite period. This follows the previous deadline of 24 December 2024, by which businesses were to use the UKCA mark instead.
For more information, see the press release from the Department for Business and Trade, and the 'Using the UKCA marking' page on the GOV.UK website.
Business Companion guidance will be updated shortly.
Original article link: https://www.businesscompanion.info/en/news-and-updates/use-of-ce-mark-extended-indefinitely
