A notice regarding the use of Office for Investment branding.

Please be aware that the Office for Investment, in its work and primary role as a Government body, does not require letters to be issued to members of the public.

If you receive communication displaying the Office for Investment branding, claiming to be affiliated with, or from, the Office for Investment, you should always verify this before entering into engagement with that entity or providing any personal information.

If you have received any suspicious communication claiming to be from or related to the Office for Investment, please don’t hesitate to contact us: info@officeforinvestment.gov.uk

Full terms and conditions at the Department of Business and Trade can be found here: https://www.great.gov.uk/terms-and-conditions/