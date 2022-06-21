Tuesday 21 Jun 2022 @ 16:10
Scottish Government
Printable version

Use of physical intervention in schools

Consultation on draft guidance.

Views are being sought on new guidance on the use of physical intervention in schools.

The human-rights based guidance has been developed with input from young people, parents, carers, education staff and the Children and Young People’s Commissioner Scotland.

The guidance focuses on preventative support that should be in place to minimise the use of restraint and provides advice and safeguards that must be followed if restraint is used.

It also outlines forms of restraint that should never be used on children and young people.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“The draft guidance makes it clear that restraint and seclusion should only ever be used as a last resort and when in the best interests of the child or young person.

“The guidance has been developed carefully, over time, with extensive input from over 30 working group members. I would encourage anyone with an interest in this important area, including children and young people themselves, to give their views by taking part in the consultation.

“In addition to the publication of non-statutory guidance, we will explore options to strengthen the legal framework in this area, including placing the guidance on a statutory basis.”  

Background

The consultation will run until 25 October.

Physical Intervention in schools draft guidance

Physical intervention in schools draft guidance consultation

Physical Intervention Working Group

