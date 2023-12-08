WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Use Scottish Budget to back business and jumpstart growth - CBI Scotland
Against a backdrop of high costs, low demand, and sluggish productivity, CBI Scotland has urged the Scottish Government to use the forthcoming Scottish Budget to ramp-up business confidence and investment in a bid to get Scotland growing again.
While Scotland remains an excellent place to do business, it’s clear that access to skills, restrictive planning processes and uncompetitive aspects of the tax environment are holding Scotland’s economy back from fulfilling its potential.
In publishing its annual budget submission, Scotland’s leading business group has outlined a series of policy levers that the Scottish Government can pull to alleviate these challenges and set Scotland on the path to economic success:
(1) Develop a skilled workforce that’s ready to meet the needs of modern economy.
- Produce a consolidated skills strategy and action plan that outlines how businesses can best work with government and educational authorities to ensure that the education and skills system is properly calibrated to real world demand.
- Imbed net-zero and digital skills into our education system to ensure young people are equipped with the skills they need to succeed in high growth industries.
- Publish annual data on the distribution and outcomes of Apprenticeship Levy funds to ensure that resources are being spent in the most effective way possible.
(2) Create a stable business environment that will allow Scotland to compete with both its neighbours and on the world stage.
- Publish a long-term tax strategy that will attract people to live and work in Scotland.
- Freezing the business rate multiplier for another year while inflation is still significantly above target.
- Reinstate a level-playing field by bringing the Higher Property Rate/Large Business Supplement into line with the rest of the UK.
(3) Reform planning processes and expedite major net zero opportunities.
- Reform planning processes for local and major green infrastructure projects, providing opportunities for meaningful input from business to unlock and accelerate investment.
- Establish a government-supported, industry-led ‘floating’ team of planning experts, to accelerate consenting processes for major net-zero infrastructure projects throughout the country.
- Provide a guarantee that the Green Industrial Strategy will place an emphasis on executing net zero projects in Scotland, that will encourage investment in the country, and in turn grow our economy.
Tracy Black, Director, CBI Scotland, said:
“Against a tough economic backdrop for everyone, the Scottish Budget marks an important moment for the Scottish Government to outline its ambitions for growth. With business investment now critical to putting Scotland back on a sustainable economic path, we urgently need firms to unleash investment, not try to tough out the difficult months ahead.
“Access to skills, restrictive planning processes and uncompetitive tax policies are acting as a handbrake on growth, and firms need to see that the Scottish Government is committed to meeting these challenges head on. Delivering on a manifesto commitment to bring the large business supplement into line with the rest of the UK and mirroring rates reliefs offered by the Chancellor in the Autumn Statement are vital first steps on the journey.
“Seizing the huge economic opportunities available to Scotland means doing more than the bare minimum. We should be more ambitious on business rates, by offering a full freeze across the economy, and committing to rip-up the planning red tape that delays critical green energy and infrastructure projects from getting off the ground. It also means taking a clear-eyed look at the education and skills system to make sure it’s delivering the skills we need for a modern, digital economy.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to Sport England's Active Lives Children and Young People survey08/12/2023 12:05:00
We urgently need a strategic approach across government departments to identify and tackle the barriers to children and young people and the least active groups to increase their activity levels.
NHS Confederation - Latest urgent and emergency care situation report shows rising winter virus levels08/12/2023 11:05:00
Rory Deighton warns that the upcoming junior doctors strike could exacerbate winter pressures.
Only half of young people able to identify correct definition of climate change – UNICEF, Gallup08/12/2023 09:05:00
Most children and young people say they have heard of climate change but only half understand what it is, according to a new UNICEF-Gallup poll, as world leaders gather at this year’s COP28.
CBI - John Edwards speaks at TechUK Digital Ethics Summit 202307/12/2023 10:25:00
John Edwards speaks at TechUK Digital Ethics Summit 2023
NHS Confederation responds to announcement of fresh wave of junior doctor strikes06/12/2023 14:25:00
Matthew Taylor said the new strikes will be a disappointing blow to NHS leaders.
NHS Confederation - Plans to introduce the most significant public health intervention in a generation and phase out smoking are progressing at pace, as the government’s consultation closes today.06/12/2023 13:25:00
Welsh NHS Confederation director Darren Hughes responds to Health Inspectorate Wales' Annual Report.
LGA - Section 114 fear for almost 1 in 5 council leaders and chief executives after cashless Autumn Statement06/12/2023 11:25:00
Almost one in five council leaders and chief executives in England surveyed by the Local Government Association think it is very or fairly likely that their chief finance officer will need to issue a Section 114 notice this year or next due to a lack of funding to keep key services running.
CBI responds to Government’s latest immigration proposals05/12/2023 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to Government’s latest immigration proposals.
UK Space Agency: COP28: UK climate satellite contracts05/12/2023 12:15:00
Two space companies have been awarded major contracts to work on a UK-led climate satellite mission, during the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, UAE.