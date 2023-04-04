Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Using AI to Scope out the Grey Zone
A new Themed Competition seeking novel ideas that explore Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)
- DASA has launched a new Themed Competition called Scoping out the Grey Zone: Sub-threshold AI
- The sub-threshold encapsulates all activity up to, but not crossing, the legal definition of armed conflict
- Funded by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl)
- Competition closes on 6 June 2023
The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is pleased to launch a new Themed Competition called Scoping out the Grey Zone: Sub-threshold AI, run on behalf of the Artificial Intelligence Programme, within the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl). This competition seeks novel and innovative proposals, to help explore the role Artificial Intelligence (AI) can play in improving the Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) ability to conduct Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) of the sub-threshold information environment.
For this competition the information environment is defined as a diverse global environment that consists of physical, virtual and the cognitive dimensions where humans and automated systems observe and act on data. The sub-threshold encapsulates all activity up to, but not crossing, the legal definition of armed conflict.
We are seeking ideas which could help defence:
- apply AI to identify actions in the sub-threshold information environment which are hostile
- use AI to understand the intent and attribution of those actions
- use AI to generate possible courses of action to provide response options
This competition is seeking innovations that can help the MOD in developing the technology and understanding to enable processing, understanding and exploitation of the vast quantity of data at machine speed, improving the UK’s ability to:
- understand actions in the sub-threshold, and identify which are, or appear to be hostile
- understand the implications and reach of activities in the sub-threshold
- attribute actions to actors
- identify likely or plausible intent or consequences
- propose plausible response options
We are looking to fund proposals across Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs), with an interest in lower TRL ideas through to the application of AI techniques at TRL6.
Key dates and funding
The total possible funding available for this competition is £800,000 (ex VAT). This is expected to fund a number of proposals of up to £300,000 (Exc. VAT) each in value, over a maximum project duration of 6 months and must be complete by March 2024.
However, DASA reserves the right to fund one outstanding bid up to £800,000 (Exc. VAT) that demonstrates value for money, provides high quality supporting evidence of platform performance to date and a detailed project plan to deliver on the competition challenges.
The deadline to submit a proposal is midday 6 June 2023
Do you have an innovation? Read the full competition document and submit a proposal.
Competition challenge areas
This competition has three challenge areas. Suppliers will be invited to submit proposals against one (or a combination) of the following challenge areas:
- Indicators & warnings – what is happening in the information environment?
- Intent & attribution – who is doing it and why?
- Courses of action – what can we do about it? (what sort of response options can we use technology to propose in the information environment)
Supporting events
Dial in session: Tuesday 25 April 2023
A dial-in session providing further detail on the problem space and a chance to ask questions in an open forum. If you would like to participate, please register on the Eventbrite page. To get the most out of this session, we strongly advise that you attend with a good knowledge of the competition document.
Submit a proposal
Submit your novel, innovative proposals on Artificial Intelligence (AI) that can be leveraged to support the MOD in conducting Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) of the sub-threshold information environment.
Read the full competition document to learn more and submit a proposal.
