Using apps to dispose of waste: know the risks

Apps offering waste disposal services are a new and emerging risk – make sure you know your duty of care obligations.

The Environment Agency (EA) yesterday (5 June) warned of the risk of employing a rogue trader when using apps to organise for someone to take away your rubbish.

Businesses which carry, broker and deal waste produced by someone else for profit must have an ‘upper tier’ registration with the EA and anyone can check whether they have on the public register.

But some apps charging householders and businesses to advertise waste that needs collecting and transporting for disposal are running without the proper processes in place, such as by failing to register as an upper tier broker themselves, allowing other unregistered operators to use their platform or failing to do enough to meet their duty of care.

Giving waste to an unauthorised person presents health and safety risks for both the carrier and the public. For example, hazardous waste requires specialist treatment and, if a carrier is not registered, they may not carry out the necessary safe handling and transfer procedures. Some of the waste generated in a house such as paint, cleaning chemicals, lightbulbs, batteries and asbestos is hazardous.

Failing to meet your duty of care could lead to you receiving a fine of £400 or other penalty, such as a prosecution.

Rogue operators who collect and dump waste illegally to avoid tipping fees at permitted sites contribute to the nearly £1 billion cost of waste crime paid every year by taxpayers and legitimate businesses in England. Often the same people gaining from waste crime are involved in other illegal activities spanning fraud, drug offences and modern slavery.

Steve Molyneux, the EA’s strategic lead on waste regulation, yesterday said:

Finding someone to take away your waste via an app may be convenient but choosing the wrong person could lead to fly-tipping, dumping and the illegal export of waste abroad. You are responsible for your waste, so be conscientious and check businesses are registered when using an app to find someone to dispose of it.

The EA and local authorities regulate those who produce, collect, transport, deal and broker waste in England, as well as permitted facilities and other waste operations. The laws regulating waste were put in place to mandate its safe handling, management and disposal to prevent harm to people and the environment.

When using websites and waste apps, you are still responsible for taking all reasonable steps to dispose of it legally. You can read more about what steps to take here. Things to look out for include:

Does the website list only publicly registered upper tier waste carriers?

Does either the platform or the person collecting your waste confirm where it is going before they collect it?

Will you get proof of payment?

Do the payment and carrier information match?

Businesses’ responsibilities and obligations are explained in the waste Duty of Care Code of Practice. Examples of the steps expected under duty of care include:

Only facilitating the transfer of waste from a household or business to an appropriately authorised person such as a registered waste carrier;

Having evidence that the waste has been legally disposed of at a permitted site;

Providing householders and businesses with proof their waste has been disposed of appropriately if not given by the carrier.

To help you choose a legitimate waste operator, we are collaborating with apps and websites on ways we can work together to prevent illegal waste collectors from advertising online.

To tackle waste crime, the Environment Agency and local authorities employ frontline staff including environmental crime officers, prevention and disruption officers, intelligence officers and financial investigators. The government has also set up the Joint Unit for Waste Crime to disrupt serious and organised crime and reduce its impact on the environment and the economy.

The government recently unveiled further plans to reform the waste industry in an effort to crack down on waste criminals. These reforms plan to introduce increased background checks on firms moving or trading waste, ensuring it is managed only by those authorised to do so and in a safe manner, and will make it easier for regulators to take action against criminals.

But we must all remember our own responsibilities for our waste and ensure we are careful when using an app to find someone to dispose of it.

At present, only 25% of waste crimes are reported. Don’t let the criminals get away with it. Report anything suspicious to Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111 or our 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.