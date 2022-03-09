Scottish Government
|Printable version
Using intersectionality in policymaking and analysis: Summary findings
A summary report which looks at what the concept of intersectionality concept means, and how it can be applied to policymaking and analysis, as well as providing a spotlight example.
What is meant by the concept of intersectionality?
The term ‘intersectionality’ is not yet in everyday usage, but awareness is growing. The concept has been used to articulate and analyse the lived reality of those who experience multiple inequalities, particularly within Black feminism. The analysis framework and term “intersectionality” was originally coined by American critical legal race scholar Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw in 1989, who used the term to refer the double discrimination of racism and sexism faced by Black women.
Based on this previous work the foundational elements of intersectionality can be understood as:
- A recognition that people are shaped by their simultaneous membership of multiple interconnected social categories.
- The interaction between multiple social categories occurs within a context of connected systems and structures of power (e.g. laws, policies, governments). A recognition of inequality of power is key to intersectionality.
- Structural inequalities, reflected as relative disadvantage and privilege, are the outcomes of the interaction between social categories, power relations and contexts. As a result, an individual’s experiences of inequality can be chronic or transitory, creating unique lived experiences.
Using intersectionality in policymaking and analysis: Summary findings 13 page PDF 337.3 kB
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/using-intersectionality-policymaking-analysis-summary-findings/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Small Business Bonus Scheme: evaluation09/03/2022 15:05:00
This report presents the results of an evaluation of the Small Business Bonus Scheme (SBBS), and provides recommendations in relation to the SBBS and non-domestic rates relief more broadly.
Those with COVID-19 symptoms to contact their GP08/03/2022 16:05:00
Return to pre-pandemic procedures.
Working Group on Misogyny and Criminal Justice in Scotland08/03/2022 14:05:00
Justice Secretary welcomes report and will now “consider recommendations”.
Improving health and social care for older people in Scotland08/03/2022 12:05:00
Views sought on Strategy for Older People.
First Minister welcomes Kennedy recommendations08/03/2022 10:15:00
Marking International Women’s Day 2022.
Investing in Scotland’s new green workforce08/03/2022 09:05:00
Economic strategy prioritises collaboration to ensure skills for the future.