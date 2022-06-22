Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
|Printable version
Using the power of biology to solve challenges in defence
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory is searching for innovations that use synthetic biology concepts to address key defence challenges
- DASA has launched a new Themed Competition: Engineering Biology for Defence and Security
- Funded by the Defence and Science Technology Laboratory
- Run in cooperation with the US Department of Defense
- Up to £1.5m funding available for engineering biology technologies
The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is pleased to launch a new Themed Competition called Engineering Biology for Defence and Security. Run on behalf of the Defence and Science Technology Laboratory (Dstl), this competition seeks proposals for innovative technologies that take synthetic biology concepts, and uses them to improve defence capability and address its challenges.
This competition will also involve the US Department of Defense (DoD). Both the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and DoD will have access to proposals submitted under this competition in order to jointly assess which proposals to fund.
This themed competition focuses on the following challenge areas:
- Challenge 1: Exploiting engineering biology for a step change in power and energy technologies
- Challenge 2: Materials for defence
- Challenge 3: Sensing
Key dates and funding
Up to £1.5m is available to fund multiple proposals for synthetic biology innovations.
The deadline to submit a proposal is midday 25 August 2022.
Do you have an innovation? Read the full competition document and submit a proposal.
What is synthetic biology?
Synthetic biology is the design and fabrication of biological components and systems that do not exist in the natural world. It involves utilising synthetic biology concepts and turning them into real world solutions.
Engineering biology is a disruptive technology, identified as a key tool for achieving the sustainability targets set by the UK Government. The tools and technologies emerging from engineering biology have the potential to transform many parts of the UK industrial base, and Defence and Security in particular seeks to understand how new bio-enabled approaches can improve capability and also reduce its carbon footprint.
This competition seeks cutting edge, multidisciplinary research through the application of engineering biology tools and techniques, using novel research approaches and the discovery of new knowledge.
Engineering biology innovations for Defence and Security: Challenge areas
Submitted proposals should choose to target one or more of the below challenge areas.
Challenge 1: Exploiting engineering biology for a step change in power and energy technologies
This challenge area seeks concepts that can offer a step change in existing power source and energy storage solutions for military applications. For example:
- using engineered biology approaches to replace one or more components of a ‘traditional’ battery construction to improve energy, safety or other performance metrics
- using engineering biology to produce packaging or other materials that enhances a battery’s safety or performance
- producing an entirely novel engineering biology solution to the production of useable electrical energy
Challenge 2: Materials for defence
This challenge area seeks materials for a range of uses in Defence and Security. This includes physical protection and materials capable of survival in extreme environments. For example:
- functionalised material e.g. self-disclosing for fatigue and corrosion, non-visible damage
- lightweight but strong structural materials, including composites
- novel camouflage solutions, including active or reactive colour change materials, variable emissivity surfaces and very high performance acoustic absorbers
- materials for eye protection, covering physical and laser protection
Challenge 3: Sensing
Sensing and sensor technologies are a fundamental enabler of Defence and Security activities. This challenge area seeks technology that moves beyond traditional analytical sensors. For example:
- novel sensing modalities delivered through engineering biology, i.e. mediated by a new component or a new combination of known components to sense new materials
- sensing modalities that are enabled by bioengineered components
- biomimetic or bioinspired sensing approaches
Want to learn more about these challenge areas? Read the full competition document here.
Webinars and online events
Competition Webinar: 5 July 2022
This webinar will provide more information on the challenge areas and how to submit a proposal. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions in the Q&A.
If you’re interested in this technology area please also take a look at Generation-after-next Wearable Technologies. Please note that you cannot submit the same proposal to both competitions. If you’re interested in applying but unsure which competition your innovation would be best suited to, contact your local innovation partner.
Submit a proposal
Do you have a solution or novel approach that may help our ability to utilise engineering biology concepts in defence and security? Submit an idea and help DASA, Dstl and DoD exploit synthetic biology to address key defence challenges.
Read the full competition document to learn more and submit a proposal.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/using-the-power-of-biology-to-solve-challenges-in-defence
Latest News from
Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Scanning the horizons for smarter, cooperative missiles10/06/2022 12:10:00
Dstl is searching for technologies that enable missiles to cooperate with each other to complete shared objectives.
DASA supports Dstl to supercharge science and innovation for defence and security08/06/2022 14:20:00
Demonstrating to government and industry how DASA is helping deliver innovation for a safer future.
NATO Award for Dstl Fellow19/05/2022 16:10:00
Dstl Fellow Bharatkumar (“Bharat”) Patel has received a NATO award for his significant scientific contribution to modelling and simulation and its impact on military capability.
MOD Director of Defence Innovation Clare Cameron joins the Ploughshare board19/05/2022 10:20:00
Ploughshare, the company that finds new and inspiring uses for government inventions, is pleased to announce the appointment of defence innovation leader Clare Cameron to its board.
‘A Joint Effort’ between the UK and Australia will fast-track innovative approaches to joining materials for Defence.16/05/2022 14:20:00
DASA and the Materials for Strategic Advantage programme recently held a joint showcase for the suppliers who gained funding via the second phase of the first parallel UK / AUS bilateral “A Joint Effort” call for innovation.
Dstl shows off its world-leading science to Head of the UK Armed Forces16/05/2022 12:10:00
Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, has made a special visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl).
First UK satellite launch in summer 202211/05/2022 10:17:00
As part of a three-year mission two satellites will operate close to Earth experimenting and test imaging and interoperability.
DASA seeks ways in which human augmentation can benefit defence and security05/05/2022 10:05:00
DASA has launched a new Innovation Focus Area to find Generation-After-Next (GAN) human augmentation technologies for use in defence and security