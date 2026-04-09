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US–Iran ceasefire: What it means for Trump, Tehran, Israel and US allies. Early analysis from Chatham House experts
EXPERT COMMENT
What does the ceasefire mean for the Islamic Republic, President Trump, the Strait of Hormuz and the UK? And how should the world respond to challenges to the humanitarian legal order?
The US, Israel and Iran announced a ceasefire on 7 April, leading to an end to attacks by each side and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
The announcement came shortly before a deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Iran to reopen the Strait. The president had previously threatened to bomb Iran ‘into the Stone Ages’ and destroy its ‘whole civilization’ if it did not comply.
Both Washington and Tehran hailed the ceasefire, negotiated by Pakistan, as a victory. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the ceasefire did not apply to Israel’s operations in Lebanon.
Here Chatham House experts provide their early analysis on the implications of the ceasefire, for the US, the region and the world.
- Dr Sanam Vakil on how difficult issues remain
- Professor Marc Weller on the credibility of international law
- Dr Marion Messmer on US strategic mistakes
- Olivia O’Sullivan on hard choices facing the UK
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/04/us-iran-ceasefire-what-it-means-trump-tehran-israel-and-us-allies-early-analysis-chatham
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