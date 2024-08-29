Welsh Government
Vacant building transformed into high-end office and retail units in Swansea
The Princess Quarter development is transforming a vacant, disused building into high-quality retail and office spaces in the heart of Swansea city centre.
The ground floor comprises of flexible retail unit space with three storeys above providing luxury offices.
On-site cycle storage and a roof garden is also being provided and will be accessible to occupiers.
The location also encourages active travel with Swansea’s transport links within walking distance.
More than £2.6m worth of grant funding has been provided through the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Programme.
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Jayne Bryant, recently visited the site:
Transforming vacant and disused buildings and bringing them back into active use in the 21st century is a key pillar of our Transforming Towns Programme.
The building will offer four storeys of prime retail and office space which has been developed to the highest quality and will support local economic growth.
This is just one of a few regeneration projects currently underway in Swansea in receipt of Transforming Towns support and I look forward to seeing the spaces once the development works complete later this year.
Swansea Council Leader, Rob Stewart, said:
Swansea's £1bn transformation continues to progress at scale and pace.
The exceptional Princess Quarter, along with many other developments, illustrates how the private sector is following the council and public sector in confidently backing this programme with investment worth hundreds of millions of pounds.
The positivity of our public and private sectors working together to create more homes, offices, retail spaces and leisure offers is building a big sustainable future for Swansea, bringing jobs, opportunities and optimism.
