Vacant building transformed into high-end office and retail units in Swansea

The Princess Quarter development is transforming a vacant, disused building into high-quality retail and office spaces in the heart of Swansea city centre.

The ground floor comprises of flexible retail unit space with three storeys above providing luxury offices.

On-site cycle storage and a roof garden is also being provided and will be accessible to occupiers.

The location also encourages active travel with Swansea’s transport links within walking distance.

More than £2.6m worth of grant funding has been provided through the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Programme.

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Jayne Bryant, recently visited the site:

Transforming vacant and disused buildings and bringing them back into active use in the 21st century is a key pillar of our Transforming Towns Programme. The building will offer four storeys of prime retail and office space which has been developed to the highest quality and will support local economic growth. This is just one of a few regeneration projects currently underway in Swansea in receipt of Transforming Towns support and I look forward to seeing the spaces once the development works complete later this year.

Swansea Council Leader, Rob Stewart, said: