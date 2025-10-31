Vaccination crucial as meningitis cases increase

Infants and young adults most at risk from serious disease.

Children and young adults, particularly university students, remain at risk from meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia, which whilst rare, can be devastating, life changing and sometimes deadly. Latest UKHSA data reveals 378 cases of invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) were confirmed in 2024-25.

The latest data published today by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reveals:

MenB accounted for 82.6% (313 of 378) of all cases, followed by MenW (43, 11.3%), MenY (13, 3.4%), and MenC (0.8%)

cases of IMD dropped sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic but have since increased

whilst IMD cases remain lower overall, MenB case numbers were higher last year than in 2023/2024

infant and teenage vaccination rates have declined, leaving more children vulnerable to preventable disease

the latest quarterly uptake at 12 months of age for MenB vaccine showed it had decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 91.4%

MenACWY vaccine coverage for year 9 students during the 2023/24 academic year was 72.1% - this is 3.5 percentage points higher than in 2022/2023 but remains lower than coverage in year 9 students before the COVID-19 pandemic (88.0% in 2018/2019)

Two vaccines protect against the main causes of meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia. The MenB vaccine is offered to infants at 8 weeks, 12 weeks and one year of age, as part of routine NHS vaccinations. The MenACWY vaccine protects teenagers against four strains and is usually given in school Year 9 (aged 13 to 14).

Parents should ensure infants and toddlers are up to date with the lifesaving MenB vaccine as disease rates increase. Contact your GP surgery to book missed vaccinations.

Teenagers are offered MenACWY vaccines when aged 13 to 14 years and anyone aged under 25 who missed out should catch up as soon as possible, especially if at university or another higher education institution.

Students can be at particular risk of IMD due to young people coming together and mixing closely.

The MenACWY programme has been highly effective since its introduction in 2015. Cases of MenW rose to 43 in 2024/25 - an increase from 17 cases recorded the previous year, with cases associated with travel to Saudi Arabia. However, cases remain well below the 218 cases reported in 2015-16, the year that MenACWY vaccine was introduced.

MenB caused 313 IMD cases last year, affecting mainly children and young people. It was responsible for 90% of cases in infants (35 of 39) and all 65 cases in 15 to 19-year-olds. It also contributed to the highest proportion of cases in individuals aged 25 years and over (70%, 119 of 169).

Dr Helen Campbell, Lead Scientist at UKHSA, said:

The fight against meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia continues with MenB still causing most of the cases last year. That’s why it’s crucial parents remain alert to symptoms and ensure their children are protected with the infant MenB vaccinations. Teenagers should get their MenACWY in school when offered. All teenagers remain eligible for the MenACWY jab until their 25th birthday. If they have missed out, it is vital they get vaccinated, particularly if they are going to university or colleges where their risk of this often-devastating disease is much higher. For students especially, it’s vital they know the key symptoms and keep a close watch on any friends who suddenly get sick and, if concerned, seek medical help immediately.

Public Health Minister Ashley Dalton said:

These latest figures are a stark reminder meningitis remains a serious threat to children and young adults. I urge all parents and guardians to ensure their children are up to date with their meningitis vaccinations as well as those eligible. The NHS vaccine programme offers crucial protection against this devastating disease, which can take hold in a matter of hours. A simple vaccination could save a life or prevent life-changing complications.

Dr Amanda Doyle, National Director for Primary Care and Community Services at NHS England, said:

Too many children and young people are still not fully vaccinated against meningitis – a debilitating disease that can strike quickly and cause life-changing health complications and be deadly if not treated promptly. Vaccines to protect against this are offered free as part of the NHS routine immunisation programme and I would urge all parents to take up the offer of a jab for their children or arrange an appointment with your GP practice if your child has missed one.

While the vaccines offer protection against the most meningococcal disease, they do not protect against all forms, which is why it’s important for everyone to know how to spot the symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia. Seek medical advice straight away as early detection and treatment can be lifesaving.

Symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia may occur in any order and include: