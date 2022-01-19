Vaccinations for youngsters with specific medical conditions

Invitations being sent from this week.

Children aged five to 11 years old who have specific medical conditions which place them at greater risk from COVID-19 will be invited for their first vaccination from this week onwards.

Parents do not need to book an appointment for them online as they will be contacted directly by Health Boards.

Those five to 11 year olds who are household contacts of people with immune suppression will be invited to receive their vaccination in due course.

Letters will also be sent to young people aged 12-15 who are at particular clinical risk from COVID-19 inviting them for a booster jag, 12 weeks after their last primary dose.

Meanwhile, second doses are now available for all 12 to 15 year olds who had their first dose at least twelve weeks previously. This cohort can book an appointment online at NHS Inform or go to a drop-in centre. Parents and carers are welcome to accompany them..

Any 16 or 17 year old can book a booster online for 12 weeks after their second dose. They can also visit any drop-in centre.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf yesterday said:

“The vaccination programme continues to be a huge success and we are so grateful to all those who have taken up the offer of a vaccination and of course, every single person involved in the delivery of our national programme. “In this next part of the programme we continue to deliver boosters and take forward the latest advice from the JCVI regarding younger cohorts. They and their parents can find out more about the vaccination that is recommended for each age group at NHS Inform. “We urge all those who are eligible for any dose to take up the offer to protect them, those around them and of course our NHS at this particularly busy time.”

Background

Further information about the COVID-19 vaccination can be found here.