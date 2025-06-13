Vaccine to prevent gonorrhoea

Reducing diagnoses to address antibiotics resistance.

Thousands of cases of the sexually transmitted infection gonorrhoea could be prevented through a new vaccine programme.

The Scottish Government is funding the programme, which will begin in August, to address increasing health inequalities and growing resistance to antibiotics treatment.

Those eligible include gay and bisexual men at highest risk of infection, those involved in selling or exchanging sex regardless of gender and those who sexual health clinic professionals assess as being at a similar risk level.

Gonorrhoea can cause significant pain and discomfort and in rare cases, life-threatening sepsis. The number of cases has been rising steadily in recent years and it is the second most common bacterial STI in Scotland. Latest figures show there were 5,999 diagnoses in 2023, a 59% increase on pre-pandemic.

Speaking at the Public Health Scotland Scottish Vaccination and Immunisation Conference in Edinburgh, Public Health Minister Jenni Minto said:

“This action is urgent and timely since the number of diagnoses has been high and the disease is becoming increasingly difficult to treat with antibiotics.

“The science tells us that this vaccine will potentially protect thousands of people and prevent the spread of infection.

“Anything which stops people from contracting gonorrhoea in the first place can have huge benefits, including ensuring our health system remains resilient by reducing the amount of treatment needed.”

Dr Sam Ghebrehewet, Head of the Vaccination and Immunisation Division at PHS, said:

“With gonorrhoea diagnoses having increased in recent years, the offer of the 4CmenB vaccine to those at highest risk of exposure is a welcome new intervention. This vaccination programme is expected to help control and prevent the spread of gonorrhoea.

“Public Health Scotland is working with the Scottish Government and colleagues across NHS Boards to finalise plans for the roll out of this targeted vaccination offering to those at increased risk of gonorrhoea from August 2025.”

Background

Ministers accepted the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s advice on the programme, which will be delivered by the Scottish Vaccination and Immunisation Programme led by Public Health Scotland.

The £280,000 funding is intended to cover first and second doses of 4CMenB vaccine.

The vaccine is 30-40% effective and will be offered in the clinics alongside those for HPV, hepatitis and the routine mpox vaccination programme.