Scottish Government
|Printable version
Vaccines research: Looking at why some people get vaccinated and some do not
This report looks at why some people chose to take up the Covid-19 and flu vaccinations and some did not. It is based on interviews with 81 people.
Introduction
Research means getting facts, figures and information about something.
This research has been done to understand why some groups of people get vaccinated and why some do not.
We will use the information we get to plan the future of Scotland's Vaccination and Immunisation Programme and make sure it includes everyone.
In December 2020 the Scottish Government started a Covid-19 vaccination programme to make sure everyone could get a vaccine.
A vaccine is a medicine that is injected into your body to help you fight a disease.
In Autumn/Winter 2021/22, this was changed to include both Covid-19 and flu vaccinations.
From April 2023 Public Health Scotland will arrange all vaccinations in Scotland.
People may not have had a Covid-19 vaccine for lots of reasons.
Some people may have got their vaccine but found it difficult to do.
Some of these groups are:
- younger people
- people from some ethnic groups
- people living with long term health conditions or disabilities
- people living in the most deprived areas
A deprived area is one where people have more difficulties in different parts of their life.
For example many of the people who live there do not have:
- enough money
- choices and chances
- resources – there might not be as many public services
The most important things about the research were to get information about
- people's experience of the vaccination programme
- why some people decided to get the vaccine
- why some people decided not to get the vaccine
81 people took part in the research.
They were adults living in Scotland when the vaccination programme was happening.
They are members of groups who:
- may have found getting a Covid-19 or flu vaccine more difficult
- may be less likely to get the Covid-19 or flu vaccine
We spoke to each person on the phone or on a videocall for around an hour.
All interviews were between 11 March and 3 May 2022.
We asked everyone the same questions.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/vaccines-research-looking-people-vaccinated-not/pages/1/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Extra support for mental health at work11/08/2022 15:05:00
Employers given tools to understand and improve mental health of workers.
Results Day 202209/08/2022 12:05:00
Near record pass rates for National 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers in an exam year.
Action needed to address cost of living crisis09/08/2022 10:05:00
First Minister calls for emergency meeting on cost of living crisis.
Energy Efficient Scotland Transition Programme Survey Evaluation08/08/2022 12:05:00
This report presents the social evaluation of the Energy Efficient Scotland Transition Programme, which aimed to support local authorities’ engagement with households and businesses expected to self-fund energy efficiency improvements.
The Strategy For Our Veterans: Taking The Strategy Forward In Scotland – Our Refreshed Action Plan08/08/2022 10:05:00
The Scottish Government’s refreshed Action Plan detailing how it intends intend to continue to take forward the Strategy for Our Veterans in Scotland.
Scotland's social security system: enhanced administration and compensation recovery - consultation05/08/2022 13:05:00
This consultation seeks views on a number of proposed changes to Scotland's social security system which have been identified as desirable since the passage of prior primary legislation, principally the Social Security (Scotland) Act 2018.