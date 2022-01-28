Value for Money profiles 2021

HMICFRS has published the latest Value for Money profiles, which provide comparative data on a wide range of policing activities for each police force in England and Wales. Value for Money profiles help forces make better decisions by identifying areas where improvements can be made in cost and performance.

The VfM profiles include data provided by police services from 2012/13 to 2020/21. Data is presented as a series of interactive charts and graphs, allowing users to explore and tailor reports to their own interests.

