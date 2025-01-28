HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Value for money profiles 2024
HMICFRS has published the latest value for money profiles, which provide comparative data on a wide range of policing activities for each police force in England and Wales.
Value for money profiles help forces make better decisions by identifying areas where improvements can be made in cost and performance.
Data is presented as a series of interactive charts and graphs, allowing users to explore and tailor reports to their own interests.
Get the profiles
Read the 2024 value for money dashboard
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/value-for-money-profiles-2024/
