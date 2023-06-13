The Association of Colleges (AoC) and educational charity NCFE have released an interim report evidencing the significance of enrichment activities for 16-19 year olds, in empowering individuals and promoting lifelong learning.

The interim report underscores the necessity of enhanced funding for enrichment in order to provide equal opportunities to every college student.

Based on the research undertaken by the University of Derby, the report puts forward several recommendations for policymakers, funders, and education providers including:

the development of a national strategy for enrichment

the provision of dedicated funding

the establishment of success measures and evaluation criteria

further research into the benefits and effectiveness of different types of enrichment.

David Hughes, Chief Executive of the Association of Colleges, recently commented:

"Enrichment has a crucial role to play in empowering learners and developing essential skills. This research reinforces our appreciation of its value and provides us with the evidence needed to advocate for increased investment in enrichment programs."

David Gallagher, Chief Executive of NCFE, stated:

"We believe that education should be a catalyst for personal growth and societal progress. This report is a fantastic opportunity to reinvigorate the conversation around enrichment and highlight its value in developing social and cultural capital, which is particularly important for those from the most disadvantaged and underrepresented backgrounds. "I’m excited to see these emerging findings which demonstrate how important it is to extend the student experience beyond their main area of study.”

Launched in 2020, the project aims to bridge the evidence gap surrounding the value of enrichment in post-16 education and advocate for improved funding and recognition of enrichment programmes.

The findings of the Valuing Enrichment Project reveal that well-designed enrichment programmes can have significant positive impacts on learners, foster essential skills (such as team work and confidence), and contribute to the goal of societal levelling up.

However, the absence of a consistently applied national entitlement and the low priority given to enrichment in education policy has resulted in unequal access to these opportunities for learners.

Led by the University of Derby, the Valuing Enrichment Project has collected data from 109 providers across England and Wales and conducted interviews with staff and learners from nine case study providers.

The research highlights the diversity of enrichment activities and their positive impact on learners, as well as the benefits for providers, including enhanced reputation and improved student engagement and attainment.

