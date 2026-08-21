Vandemoortele required to sell UK plant following pastry merger investigation

Clearance decision comes well ahead of deadline following constructive engagement by the businesses with the CMA’s inquiry group.

CMA clears Vandemoortele / Délifrance merger subject to sale of a UK plant and sales operations

Early engagement sees investigation conclude 7 weeks ahead of deadline

Inquiry chair Martin Coleman commented “Transferring Vandemoortele’s UK sales operations to an independent operator will protect competition and help keep prices in check for consumers.”

The independent inquiry group leading the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)’s in-depth phase 2 investigation into Vandemoortele’s acquisition of Délifrance yesterday published its final report.

Vandemoortele and Délifrance both supply frozen viennoiserie products, such as croissants and pains au chocolat, to supermarket and foodservice customers. These products are typically baked in-store or on-site before being sold or served to UK consumers.

Having assessed the evidence, the inquiry group concluded that the merger would lead to Vandemoortele becoming the largest supplier of frozen viennoiserie products in the UK and substantially reduce competition in the supply of these products, potentially leading to higher prices or lower quality for businesses and ultimately consumers.

After Vandemoortele conceded that the merger led to a substantial lessening of competition in the UK, the inquiry group was able to streamline its investigation and engage with the businesses much earlier than is typically the case on ways to effectively resolve the competition concerns.

The CMA – following implementation of its 4Ps framework (pace, predictability, proportionality and process) and the constructive engagement with Vandemoortele – has therefore been able to conclude the investigation almost 7 weeks ahead of the 24-week statutory deadline.

Vandemoortele will be required to sell its laminated dough production facility in Worcester and its current UK sales operations in Staines-upon-Thames to a suitable purchaser. The group considers that the sale will preserve an independent source of supply and restore the competitive constraint that would otherwise be lost as a result of the merger.

Martin Coleman, chair of the independent inquiry group, yesterday said:

We’ve quickly concluded this investigation having engaged with Vandemoortele to find an effective and proportionate solution to the concerns we identified. Once Vandemoortele conceded that their merger raised competition concerns, we could streamline the investigation, discuss remedies at an early stage and ultimately make a final decision well ahead of the statutory deadline. Competition helps keep prices low and this is particularly important in wholesale markets like frozen pastry products which are sold to everyday shoppers in cafés and supermarket bakeries. Transferring Vandemoortele’s UK sales operations to an independent operator will protect competition and help keep prices in check for consumers.

More information, including the CMA’s final report, can be found on the Vandemoortele / Délifrance case page.

Notes to Editors

Vandemoortele Group completed its acquisition of Délifrance S.A. before the CMA’s phase 2 investigation. In May 2026, the CMA accepted Vandemoortele’s concession that the merger may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition in the supply of frozen laminated dough products to retail and foodservice customers in the UK. During the phase 2 investigation, the CMA consulted on possible remedies, including Vandemoortele’s proposal to sell its Worcester manufacturing facility. The sale package includes all assets necessary for the business to operate effectively as an independent competitor, including UK customer relationships, contracts, staff, and relevant rights. The package will also include transitional services and manufacturing arrangements to ensure continuity for customers during the transfer period. Vandemoortele Group will continue to operate in the UK. Whilst this decision marks the end of the CMA’s investigation, it will closely monitor how the businesses progress in implementing the remedy.

For media enquiries, contact the CMA press office.

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