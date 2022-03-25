HM Treasury
|Printable version
VAT costs for “Concert for Ukraine” tickets donated to Charity Appeal
The Chancellor has thrown his support behind a charity concert to raise money for victims of the Ukraine war – announcing that all tax collected from ticket sales will go directly to the good cause.
- Chancellor supports charity concert to raise money for victims of the Ukraine war – announcing that all tax collected from ticket sales will go directly to the good cause.
- Funding equivalent to the cost of VAT on “Concert for Ukraine” tickets will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
- This fresh £100,000 donation comes on top of the UK’s largest ever Aid Match contribution to DEC worth £25 million. The government has in total announced £220 million in much needed humanitarian aid for Ukraine
Hosted by ITV next Tuesday in Birmingham, the Concert for Ukraine will feature stars including Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol, Gregory Porter and Camila Cabello – with all proceeds going directly to Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
Tickets sales are subject to VAT, but to ensure all proceeds go towards helping the humanitarian effort in Ukraine, Rishi Sunak said the government would be making a donation directly to the charity which includes the amount that would be paid in VAT on tickets.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak yesterday said;
The British people have shown incredible generosity by donating millions of pounds to the Ukraine humanitarian appeal and I’m delighted to be able to pledge our support to this event and its worthy cause by donating the cost of VAT on ticket sales.
We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine and will do everything we can to support them.
This comes in addition to the UK’s pledge to match fund the first £25 million donated to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal – the government’s largest ever Aid Match contribution to the DEC. The government has in total announced £220 million in much needed humanitarian aid to provide rapid relief and emergency aid to civilians suffering the conflict in Ukraine.
Further information
- This total donation will amount to £100,000
- The DEC is made up of 15 member charities who are experts in humanitarian aid, including Oxfam, Save the Children, British Red Cross, Christian Aid and Islamic Aid.
- The show is produced by Livewire Pictures. Global, with the Media & Entertainment Group as media partner and Marks & Spencer as headline sponsors for the broadcast. Tickets went on sale on 22 March, ITV will donate all sponsorship and advertising revenue from the broadcast of the show and individual viewers will be encouraged to donate.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/vat-costs-for-concert-for-ukraine-tickets-donated-to-charity-appeal
Latest News from
HM Treasury
Spring Statement 2022 speech23/03/2022 15:20:00
The Spring Statement 2022 speech as delivered by Chancellor Rishi Sunak
Office for the Secretary of State for Wales - Scottish Secretary responds to Chancellor's Spring Statement23/03/2022 15:12:00
Alister Jack welcomes measures to ease the rising cost of living, cut tax for lower earners and reduce fuel duty.
Chancellor announces tax cuts to support families with cost of living23/03/2022 14:35:00
The Chancellor delivered a Spring Statement today that puts billions of pounds back into the pockets of hard-working people – unveiling a new Tax Plan to ease the rising cost of living and to deliver the biggest cut to personal taxes in a quarter of a century.
Victims of Post Office horizon scandal to benefit from new compensation scheme23/03/2022 11:15:00
A new funding scheme that will ensure postmasters who played a crucial role in uncovering the Post Office Horizon IT scandal receive their fair share of compensation was announced by the Chancellor yesterday (Tuesday March 22).
New efficiency drive to cut £5.5 billion of government waste22/03/2022 12:25:00
A cross-Whitehall efficiency crackdown to cut £5.5 billion of wasteful spending was announced by the Chancellor today (Sunday 20 March).
Pool Re to offer cheaper premiums and unlimited guarantee extended21/03/2022 15:20:00
Members of Pool Re and its board have approved the Treasury’s 5-year strategic review of the world-leading terrorism reinsurer.
UK suspends tax co-operation with Russia18/03/2022 15:20:00
The UK yesterday (Thursday 17 March) announced it is suspending the exchange and sharing of tax information with Russia and Belarus as part of continued efforts to inflict economic pain on President Putin’s regime.
Government scheme that protected millions of jobs with £38 billion of support lent to businesses closes today18/03/2022 14:43:00
The Chancellor has hailed the success of a Covid scheme that provided almost £38 billion of support to some of the UK’s biggest employers during the pandemic, protecting millions of jobs whilst making a return for the taxpayer, as it comes to an end today, 18 March.