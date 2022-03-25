VAT costs for “Concert for Ukraine” tickets donated to Charity Appeal

The Chancellor has thrown his support behind a charity concert to raise money for victims of the Ukraine war – announcing that all tax collected from ticket sales will go directly to the good cause.

Funding equivalent to the cost of VAT on “Concert for Ukraine” tickets will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

This fresh £100,000 donation comes on top of the UK’s largest ever Aid Match contribution to DEC worth £25 million. The government has in total announced £220 million in much needed humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Hosted by ITV next Tuesday in Birmingham, the Concert for Ukraine will feature stars including Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol, Gregory Porter and Camila Cabello – with all proceeds going directly to Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Tickets sales are subject to VAT, but to ensure all proceeds go towards helping the humanitarian effort in Ukraine, Rishi Sunak said the government would be making a donation directly to the charity which includes the amount that would be paid in VAT on tickets.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak yesterday said;

The British people have shown incredible generosity by donating millions of pounds to the Ukraine humanitarian appeal and I’m delighted to be able to pledge our support to this event and its worthy cause by donating the cost of VAT on ticket sales. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine and will do everything we can to support them.

