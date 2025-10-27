techUK
VAWG and RASSO impact day 2025
Following our recent engagement with the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) on tackling VAWG and the recently established partnership, The Justice and Emergency Services team is pleased to be hosting our 2025 VAWG and RASSO impact day.
The insights showcase how technology and digital tools are enhancing crime prevention and support for victims, enabling early intervention, better protection, and stronger multi-agency collaboration.
From prevention to protection: how technology is transforming the response to VAWG and RASSO
Tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG) is a key focus of our Justice & Emergency Services programme, which is led by the work of our VAWG and RASSO tech working group, a dynamic collective of members exploring how technology can be a powerful ally in prevention, protection, and justice.
The insights below showcase how techUK members envision innovative technologies enhancing support for victims and strengthening collaboration across agencies.
We’re grateful to all contributors for sharing their inspiring work. Their efforts highlight the importance of innovation and partnership, because building safer communities takes all of us, working together.
Discover the inspiring ideas shaping the future of victim support and community safety. Explore the content below and be part of the movement driving innovation and collaboration across the VAWG and RASSO sector!
