VAWG strategy to better protect children from misogyny and abuse

Violence against women and girls (VAWG) strategy will focus on healthy relationships and consent, and tackle relationship abuse through a new helpline.

The next generation of girls will be better protected from violence and young boys steered away from harmful misogynistic influences, under sweeping new measures announced by the Prime Minister.

The plans unveiled today will focus on prevention and tackling the root causes of abuse, and come as the latest stats show that nearly 40% of teenagers in relationships are a victim of relationship abuse and over 40% of young men hold a positive view of Andrew Tate.

Under the £20 million package, teachers and families will be empowered to address these harmful attitudes and behaviours head on, with young people taught to identify positive role models and challenge unhealthy myths about women and relationships.

This is just one part of the government’s strategy to tackle violence against women and girls, deploying the full power of the state in the largest crackdown on violence against women and girls in British history.

Teachers will get specialist training on how to talk to pupils about issues like consent and the dangers of sharing intimate images, with experts brought in to pilot new approaches. This will be backed by pioneering research identifying the most effective way of teaching young people these crucial lessons.

Building on changes already announced to arm children against disinformation, fake news and conspiracy theories on social media, all secondary schools in England will be required to have a strong offer to educate students about healthy and respectful relationships, with every child getting access to this by the end of this Parliament.

Tackling the most worrying attitudes as early as possible, schools will also send high-risk individuals to get the extra care and support they need, focused on challenging deep-rooted misogynist influences. We will move quickly to deliver what works – a specific pot of money will be used to look specifically at how to prevent the most harmful sexual behaviours. A new helpline will be launched to help young people concerned about their behaviours to get the help they need.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

Every parent should be able to trust that their daughter is safe at school, online and in her relationships. But too often toxic ideas are taking hold early and going unchallenged. This government is stepping in sooner – backing teachers, calling out misogyny, and intervening when warning signs appear – to stop harm before it starts. This is about protecting girls and driving forward education and conversation with boys and young men, which is a responsibility we owe to the next generation, and one this government will deliver.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

Having spent years working in a refuge for women experiencing domestic abuse, I know just how much early intervention could have changed lives. We cannot simply respond to harm after it happens; we must give young people the understanding and tools they need before attitudes harden into harm. Investing in our teachers and ensuring they can respond to the realities children face today is so vital to renewing our communities, and protecting young women.

Relationship abuse among teenagers will also be challenged head on, following a number of devastating cases where young girls’ lives have been cut short at the hand of an ex-boyfriend.

Police and social services will also be given the tools they need to intervene in these harmful relationships with new guidance on teenage relationships, while the legal framework for domestic abuse will be reviewed so it properly represents adolescents’ experiences.

This will come ahead of a major piece of research looking at how police, schools and social care approach teenage relationship abuse, and what needs to change.

As well as within intimate relationships, children actively displaying harmful behaviours towards siblings, parents or caregivers will be enrolled in behaviour change programmes.

Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls Jess Phillips said:

For too long the scale of violence against women and girls has been treated as a fact of life in our country. I am determined our groundbreaking strategy will prevent women and girls from actually being harmed in the first place. But a strategy is just words. And we know words are not enough. What matters is action. Put together, from today, we will deploy the full power of the state to introduce the largest crackdown to stop violence perpetrated against women and girls in British history.

Over the last year alone, 1 in every 8 women was a victim of domestic abuse, sexual assault or stalking. For the first time, this government has declared violence against women and girls a national emergency, with a pledge to halve it in a decade.

Victims and Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls Minister Alex Davies-Jones said: