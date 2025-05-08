Welsh Government
|Printable version
VE Day service, led by the First Minister of Wales, held at Llandaff Cathedral
A special service, led by the First Minister of Wales, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day has taken place at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.
Around 250 people from across Wales came together this evening to honour and remember those who served in the Second World War. The ceremony united veterans, dignitaries and ministers, paying tribute to the sacrifice and contribution made in securing peace in Europe 80 years ago.
A minute's silence was held to remember the fallen. The service was held ahead of the National Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving for VE Day, which will take place on Thursday at Westminster Abbey.
The First Minister, Eluned Morgan, said:
It was an honour to be in Llandaff Cathedral to remember the exceptional courage and resilience of those who fought for our freedom.
This anniversary is about honouring ordinary Welsh people who did extraordinary things. This isn't just another date in our history books, this was a moment that changed lives, changed Wales and our world.
As the number of living veterans decreases, it becomes ever more important that we keep their stories alive and pass them to future generations.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/ve-day-service-led-by-the-first-minister-of-wales-held-at-llandaff-cathedral
Latest News from
Welsh Government
“Pob Lwc” as exam season begins in Wales08/05/2025 09:10:00
Exam season has begun and now is the time to say “Pob Lwc” to everyone starting their exams and assessments.
Welsh Government backs tidal power with £2 million investment07/05/2025 14:10:00
The Welsh Government has completed a £2 million equity investment in tidal energy firm Inyanga Marine Energy Group, reinforcing Wales' commitment to developing renewable energy.
World-first wearable diabetes monitor being developed with EU funding boost07/05/2025 13:10:00
A Welsh business is developing a potentially revolutionary way of managing diabetes after receiving funding from the world’s largest research collaboration programme.
Early intervention prevents homelessness and helps keep young people in education07/05/2025 11:05:00
Caerphilly Council’s youth service are working with schools and other organisations, to support young people aged 11 to 18, who are at risk of being not in education, employment or training or becoming homeless.
Major funding boost transforms spaces where communities gather07/05/2025 09:05:00
From sports clubs to family centres offering vital support, 14 community settings across Wales will be given a new lease of life, thanks to a new £3m investment from the Welsh Government.
New group to strengthen citizen voice in Welsh democracy06/05/2025 16:05:00
A group of leading experts in democracy, community engagement and policy development have been brought together to find new approaches to democratic participation across Wales.
Dementia hub achieves gold status after £140,000 upgrade06/05/2025 14:05:00
Swansea's Dementia Hwb has been recognised for its exceptional dementia-friendly environment following a £140,000 Welsh Government funded transformation.
First Minister celebrates two Welsh Bletchley Park code breakers06/05/2025 11:05:00
Two Welsh women, who live just ten minutes apart and served as code breakers during the Second World War, have been celebrated by the First Minister at the age of 101 for their crucial work.
New road scheme set to improve journey times and connectivity in South West Wales06/05/2025 10:05:00
The A40 Llanddewi Velfrey to Redstone Cross road scheme in Pembrokeshire has been opened thanks to a £60 million joint investment by Welsh Government and the EU.