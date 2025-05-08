VE Day service, led by the First Minister of Wales, held at Llandaff Cathedral

A special service, led by the First Minister of Wales, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day has taken place at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

Around 250 people from across Wales came together this evening to honour and remember those who served in the Second World War. The ceremony united veterans, dignitaries and ministers, paying tribute to the sacrifice and contribution made in securing peace in Europe 80 years ago.

A minute's silence was held to remember the fallen. The service was held ahead of the National Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving for VE Day, which will take place on Thursday at Westminster Abbey.

The First Minister, Eluned Morgan, said: