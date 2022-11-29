Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
Vehicle salvage merger reduces choice and may limit access to salvage vehicles for green parts
Copart’s completed purchase of Hills Motors will reduce the number of salvage services providers available to customers and could limit the vehicles available to suppliers of recycled vehicle parts, often known as ‘green parts’.
Copart and Hills Motors both supply vehicle salvage services. This involves collecting damaged vehicles from customers, including the insurance industry, finance companies and rental car companies, and then managing the onward sale, dismantling or scrapping of the vehicle.
Copart is currently the largest supplier of salvage vehicles in the UK, including those that can be used to recover green parts. Hills Motors has an in-house dismantling service and is an important supplier of green parts.
The Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) Phase 1 investigation has found that Copart and Hills Motors were among a few in the business with national contracts for salvage services and they competed for the same contracts. The CMA therefore found that Copart and Hills Motors are close competitors, and the transaction could lead to a loss of competition in the supply of salvage services and salvage vehicles.
The CMA also considered the effect of the transaction on the supply of green parts. Copart previously had no dismantling capability but was one of the largest suppliers of cars to dismantling businesses. Since acquiring Hills Motors, Copart could decide to restrict the number of salvage vehicles with reusable parts available on its auction platform and instead have Hills Motors dismantle them. This could restrict rival dismantling businesses’ access to salvage vehicles.
The CMA is therefore concerned that the loss of rivalry between the companies could lead to higher prices and reduced choice for customers of salvage services and reduce competition in the supply of green parts in the UK.
Sorcha O’Carroll, Senior Director of Mergers at the CMA, yesterday said:
It is important that salvage and green parts services remain competitive so that the many businesses in the UK that rely on them benefit from lower prices and higher quality services.
Our investigation showed that Copart’s purchase of Hills Motors takes out an important player in the vehicle salvage services industry and that few competitors would be left in the market. The transaction could also make it more difficult for green parts suppliers to purchase the vehicles they need, which would reduce competition in that market.
We will move to an in-depth investigation unless the companies can address our concerns.
Copart has 5 working days to submit proposals to address the CMA’s competition concerns. The CMA would then have a further 5 working days to consider whether to accept these in principle instead of referring the case to a Phase 2 investigation.
For more information, visit the Copart / Hills Motors case page.
Notes to Editors
- All media enquiries should be directed to the CMA press office by email on press@cma.gov.uk, or by phone on 020 3738 6460.
- ‘Copart’ refers to Copart, Inc. and ‘Hills Motors’ refers to Green Parts Specialist Holdings Ltd.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/vehicle-salvage-merger-reduces-choice-and-may-limit-access-to-salvage-vehicles-for-green-parts
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
Well intervention services deal could result in increased costs for UK oil and gas production23/11/2022 10:15:00
Baker Hughes’ acquisition of Altus could result in oil and gas operators in the UK facing a worse deal for certain well intervention services.
Investigation into cloud gaming and browsers to support UK tech and consumers22/11/2022 14:20:00
The CMA has launched a market investigation into cloud gaming and mobile browsers after receiving widespread support for its proposals first published in June.
Consultation on allowing schools early exit from software contracts17/11/2022 13:20:00
The CMA is consulting on proposals from ESS to allow certain schools to exit longer-term software contracts where the CMA has concerns that the lack of notice given to them limited their choice and competition.
CMA accepts remedy to address concerns in foam merger17/11/2022 09:20:00
The CMA has accepted a remedy from Carpenter and Recticel following concerns that Carpenter’s merger with Recticel could harm manufacturers and lead to a worse deal for shoppers on items like mattresses and kitchen sponges.
Airline merger could see passengers pay more to fly from London to South Korea15/11/2022 12:20:00
The buyout of Asiana Airlines by Korean Air could lead to higher prices for passengers flying between London and Seoul, as well as impacting air cargo services.
Barclays customers to receive up to £1m for PPI breaches09/11/2022 12:15:00
The CMA has written publicly to Barclays after the bank failed to send a reminder to customers of payment protection insurance (PPI) policies.
Accommodation merger could mean worse deal for students in Birmingham08/11/2022 16:25:00
The purchase of student accommodation provider Student Roost by GIC and Greystar could lead to higher rent and lower quality housing for students in Birmingham.
UK grocers and shoppers could face higher prices due to dough merger04/11/2022 12:20:00
An in-depth CMA investigation has provisionally found that Cérélia’s purchase of Jus-Rol could leave UK retailers and shoppers facing higher prices and lower quality products.