Environment Agency
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Vehicles seized in operation at Worcestershire waste site
A large construction vehicle and a HGV lorry were seized recently (Thursday 19 March) during a joint operation at Throckmorton Industrial Park, Worcestershire.
- Environment Agency leads crackdown on waste crime
- Large construction vehicle and lorry impounded
- West Mercia Police and DVSA officers support operation
Led by the Environment Agency, the work was part of an on-going initiative to tackle waste crime.
The Environment Agency team was joined by officers from West Mercia Police’s Evesham Rural Safer Neighbourhood team and the Driver Vehicle Standards Agency.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency recently said:
As Defra and the Environment Agency announce a sweeping package of measures targeting illegal dumping today (20 March), this local action demonstrates our continuing commitment to tackling illegal activity.
Working closely with local councils and the police force in Worcestershire, we will stay one step ahead of waste criminals and protect the communities, businesses and environment that they blight.
Anyone who suspects illegal waste activity is asked to report it to the Environment Agency’s 24-hour hotline - 0800 80 70 60 - or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Press release issued recently (Friday 20 March) on national activity:
Government cracks down on waste crime to clean up streets and restore pride in communities – GOV.UK
Dave Wise, Safer Neighbourhood Inspector for West Mercia Police, recently said:
This operation shows what can be achieved through a coordinated partnership approach.
The Environment Agency has significant powers to disrupt illegal waste activity, including, in the appropriate circumstances, the seizure of vehicles and machinery suspected to be used in offending.
Our role is to support and enable that action where it will have the greatest impact.
By combining intelligence, enforcement and a visible policing presence, we are not just responding to offending but making it harder for those involved to operate.
Further Information
- In 2024/5, the Environment Agency successfully stopped activity at 743 illegal waste sites, of which 84 were in the West Midlands Area.
- Tackling waste crime often involves complex, lengthy investigations to build cases that stand up in court.
- We understand the frustration this can cause for local communities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/vehicles-seized-in-operation-at-worcestershire-waste-site
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