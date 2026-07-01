Scottish Government
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Venezuela earthquake aid
Scotland provides £250,000 to support humanitarian relief efforts.
Humanitarian aid efforts in Venezuela will receive £250,000 Scottish Government funding following the devastating earthquakes that have struck the country.
The support will help those affected by the earthquakes, which have caused significant loss of life and severe damage to homes and infrastructure.
The funding will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to support people to access shelter, food, water and medical care in the worst affected areas.
International Development Minister Simita Kumar said:
"My heart goes out to everyone in Venezuela who has lost their loved ones or their home in the wake of these devastating earthquakes. The scale of suffering is immense, and I am deeply concerned for everyone caught up in the crisis, including the hundreds of thousands of children who most urgently need support.
"Scotland has a proud tradition of standing with communities in their darkest hours and will play its part in supporting the international humanitarian effort in Venezuela. This funding will help get vital assistance to those who need it most.”
Val Brown, Head of Christian Aid in Scotland and spokesperson for the DEC Scotland Appeal, said:
“This is an unimaginably difficult time for the people affected by the earthquake. From the terror and chaos of the earthquakes to the ongoing anguish of missing or injured loved ones. People are coming to terms with the fact that their whole lives have changed in seconds. Many have lost their homes and belongings, whole neighbourhoods have been destroyed.
“Many of DEC’s member charities were already working in Venezuela so are able to work well with local and national experts. They responded immediately by delivering basic aid from the very beginning - food, water, emergency medical care. But so much more is needed now and in the coming days and weeks.
“We’d like to thank the Scottish Government for their generous support for this latest appeal, the 80th we’ve launched in the DEC’s 60 year history. We hope the £250,000 they have provided will encourage people from all over Scotland to dig deep and help make a difference right now.”
Background
The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities to raise funds quickly and efficiently at times of humanitarian crisis overseas, with 10 of its 15 member agencies already operational in Venezuela or working with local partners on the ground.
To make a donation to the Venezuela earthquake appeal, visit the DEC website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/venezuela-earthquake-aid/
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