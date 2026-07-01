Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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Venezuela earthquakes: what you can do to help
Information on how you can support people affected by the earthquakes in Venezuela.
If you want to donate money to support those affected by the earthquakes in Venezuela, there are a number of trusted charities and organisations providing humanitarian relief on the ground.
The UK will aid match public donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal up to £2 million.
The UK immediately committed £2 million to support the humanitarian response in Venezuela, to support lifesaving humanitarian efforts.
Donating essential supplies
One of the best ways to help is by donating cash through trusted charities and aid organisations, rather than donating goods. Cash can be transferred quickly to areas where it is needed, and individuals and aid organisations can use it to buy what is most needed.
Unsolicited donations of goods, although well-meant, can obstruct supply chains and delay more urgent life-saving assistance from getting through. If you wish to donate goods, check with charities and community groups. They will have lists of items they need.
Making your donation safely
Charities with experience of responding to disasters are best placed to reach victims on the ground. There are some simple steps you can take to ensure your money is safe and being used effectively:
- check the charity’s name and registration number using the relevant charity register tool in your country. In the UK you can use the charity register tool
- most charities with an income of £5,000 or more must be registered, which means they are regulated by the Charity Commission (England and Wales), the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (Scotland), or The Charity Commission for Northern Ireland (Northern Ireland)
- make sure the charity is genuine before giving any financial information
- if in doubt, ask the charity or organisation for more information
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/venezuela-earthquakes-what-you-can-do-to-help
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