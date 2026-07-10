Environment Agency
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Ventnor's coastal future takes shape as survey work gets underway
The Environment Agency, in partnership with Isle of Wight Council, are launching ground investigations this summer
A programme of ground investigations is due to begin this summer as part of a major scheme to protect Ventnor’s coastline, marking the next significant step towards developing a long-term solution for the seafront.
The work is being led by the Environment Agency, in partnership with the Isle of Wight Council, which owns the seafront and plays a key role in shaping its future as a place for residents and visitors. The Environment Agency is leading the delivery of the scheme, alongside the council’s ongoing stewardship of the area.
The investigations will inform the detailed design of a proposed 3.6km coastal defence refurbishment scheme aimed at protecting Ventnor from coastal erosion for 60 years. The multi-million-pound project is currently programmed to begin construction in 2030.
The work will provide engineers and designers with vital information about the condition of the ground, seawall structures and surrounding environment, helping to shape the detailed design of the future scheme.
The first phase of investigations, beginning next week, will involve survey work along the seafront and surrounding areas. Residents and visitors may see specialist survey teams using equipment to scan, map and measure ground conditions and existing infrastructure, all without disruption to the area
Later in the year, from autumn into winter, more in-depth ground investigations will take place at selected locations. These will include drilling boreholes and digging trial trenches on the beach to collect samples and provide a better understanding of the local geology and the condition of the existing coastal defences.
To safely carry out these investigations, there may be temporary localised access restrictions or closures around specific work areas. The project team will work to minimise disruption wherever possible and further details will be shared with the community ahead of the work taking place.
Nick Gray, area flood and coastal risk manager at the Environment Agency said:
We are delighted to be continuing our work with Isle of Wight Council on this important project for Ventnor.
These investigations are a vital milestone in developing a long-term solution to help protect the coastline from erosion while refurbishing this much-loved seafront for future generations.
Natasha Dix, the Isle of Wight Council’s service director for waste, environment and planning, said:
This investment is about securing Ventnor’s seafront for the long term - not just protecting but sustaining it as a place for the community and visitors alike.
As asset owner and long-term steward, the council is focused on ensuring this scheme supports the town’s character, resilience and continued use as a valued public space, backed by strong evidence and partnership working with the Environment Agency.
The wider scheme forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the resilience of Ventnor’s coastline, which plays a key role in supporting homes, businesses, infrastructure and the local tourism economy.
Further updates will be shared as planning and design work progresses.
Background
- The Ventnor Coastal Defence Scheme is a joint project between the Environment Agency and Isle of Wight Council.
- The scheme aims to refurbish approximately 3.6km of coastal defences along Ventnor’s seafront to help protect the area from coastal erosion.
- The proposed scheme area extends between Steephill Cove and Monks Bay.
- Ventnor is situated on the “Undercliff”, recognised as the largest urbanised landslide complex in north-west Europe. Existing coastal defences are critical in helping stabilise the landslide complex beneath the town.
- The scheme is intended to help protect around 3,300 homes, businesses and key infrastructure from the impacts of coastal erosion and ground instability.
- Current proposals include refurbishment of existing seawalls and esplanades, installation of wave return walls, and rock revetments along sections of the frontage.
- The project is currently programmed to begin construction in 2030, subject to design development, environmental assessments, planning approvals and funding.
- Community engagement has played an important role in the development of the scheme. More than 400 people attended public engagement events across Isle of Wight coastal defence projects in 2025, with over 200 responses submitted.
- Feedback from residents highlighted strong support for coastal protection that is resilient, accessible and sensitive to the character of Ventnor’s seafront.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ventnors-coastal-future-takes-shape-as-survey-work-gets-underway
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