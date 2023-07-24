Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Venture capital needs to venture further, says Treasury Committee
The Treasury Committee today criticises the venture capital industry’s unacceptable failure to invest in firms outside London and the South East or in businesses led by women and ethnic minorities as it calls for rapid change from Government and the sector.
- Read the summary
- Read the full report
- Read the full report (PDF)
- Read all publications related to this inquiry, including oral and written evidence
Venture capital is a form of investment in early-stage companies, typically in return for a share of the business. It is a risky but crucial form of investment for innovative companies with high growth potential. The sector receives Government support through tax reliefs designed to encourage investment in the UK.
However, businesses with all-female founders received just two per cent of all venture capital funding in 2021, while less than two per cent went to black and ethnic minority-led businesses.
In a new report, the cross-party Committee of MPs criticises these unacceptable diversity statistics and calls for rapid change from Government and the industry. Improvements in transparency and diversity data are urgently required.
The Committee highlights the importance of globally competitive tax reliefs designed to promote investment in UK firms. Despite previous calls from the Committee, the Treasury has not provided clarity on when venture capital tax reliefs with expiry dates will be extended. The Government should extend the schemes at the earliest opportunity to provide more certainty to founders and investors.
The Treasury should make collecting and publishing the diversity statistics of venture capital firms and their investments a requirement for eligibility.
The Committee also finds that venture capital investment is unacceptably concentrated in London and the South East.
Eighty per cent of venture capital investment flows to the “Golden Triangle” of London, Oxford and Cambridge, with London alone receiving almost half of all equity deals despite accounting for 19 per cent of all small businesses. Given firms elsewhere in the UK can take longer to become established, the maximum company age limits of seven and 10 years written into the tax reliefs currently hold back economic growth and innovation and should be extended.
The MPs encourage all venture capital firms to sign up to the Women in Finance Charter and Investing in Women Code, both of which require the publication of gender and diversity statistics. Organisations should comply or explain why they are not as a condition of receiving tax relief support.
The Committee also recommends the Government and British Business Bank consult on creating a fund with the specific purpose of promoting gender diversity in venture capital allocation.
Chair comment
Commenting on the report, Harriett Baldwin MP, Chair of the Treasury Committee, said:
“The venture capital industry plays a vital role in supporting the growth of the nation’s small businesses, but statistics which show just two pence in every pound of investment goes to all-women led businesses demonstrate a shocking dereliction of duty given the level of Government support for the industry through tax reliefs.
“In the twenty-first century, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to investors that women and those from ethnic minority backgrounds can start successful businesses. Given public funds play a key role in the success of the UK’s venture capital sector, more must be done. Firms must be compelled to reveal their diversity data when applying to these tax reliefs in an effort to increase transparency and drive change. Government incentives could also be tweaked to encourage more regional venture capital investment.
“As a Committee, we will continue to keep a close eye on these important topics and will be investigating small business finance and sexism in the City in two new inquiries launched recently.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/158/treasury-committee/news/196644/venture-capital-needs-to-venture-further-says-treasury-committee/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
MPs highlight growing importance of defence in High North in new report21/07/2023 16:25:00
The Scottish Affairs Committee calls on the UK Government to re-assess its defence presence in Scotland in the face of new threats in the North Atlantic and High North region, as it publishes the third report of its inquiry into Defence in Scotland.
Endemic problems of seaside towns continue unabated, says new Lords report21/07/2023 15:25:00
The House of Lords Liaison Committee publishes The future of seaside towns Follow-up report.
Concerning pressures on NHS mental health staff causing vicious cycle of staff shortages21/07/2023 13:30:00
The Public Accounts Committee has heard concerning evidence of increasing pressures on NHS mental health staff at a time of spiking demand. In a report published today, it warns that increased workload is leading to burnout for remaining staff, which contributes to a higher rate of staff turnover and a resulting vicious cycle of more staff shortages.
Light and noise pollution are “neglected pollutants” in need of renewed focus20/07/2023 14:25:00
The Committee’s report on artificial light and noise and their impacts on human health concludes that environmental noise and light remain neglected pollutants, are poorly understood and poorly regulated despite their potential to negatively impact human health.
Government tree planting meets less than half its annual targets, despite the growing demands on UK woodland for net zero20/07/2023 09:25:00
Woodland creation is critical for the UK meeting net zero by 2050.
Work and Pensions Committee calls for more employment support to address economic inactivity19/07/2023 16:25:00
Support for helping people into work should be widened to those not on benefits, with a new scheme developed to encourage people to set up their own businesses.
Honour-based abuse will remain hidden unless victim support improves, Women and Equalities Committee warns19/07/2023 13:05:00
So-called honour-based abuse risks remaining a hidden crime without improved victim support and law enforcement focus, the Women and Equalities Committee has warned.
Lord Speaker's committee on size of the house publish fifth report18/07/2023 13:05:00
The Lord Speaker’s committee on the size of the House yesterday published its fifth report.