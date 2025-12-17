Association for Project Management
Venue Visit - The Centre for Future Construction
The Greater Bay Area (GBA) Network organised a guided tour of the “Centre for Future Construction” (CFC) for members and guests on 27 November 2025. Ion Chan, the CFC’s Manager at the School of Professional Development in Construction, provided a detailed account of the technologies on display and the many uses of the CFC.
The tour raised some interesting discussion around: the use of wearable tech for site management and productivity, beyond the current site safety initiatives; public beta- testing of CFC’s AI SLM; and the advantages and challenges of deploying more robotics in Hong Kong’s construction industry.
The GBA Network will continue to collaborate with CIC and the CFC team on these projects and is exploring how APM can contribute further to the development of the project profession and to enhance Hong Kong’s project delivery capability.
The Construction Industry Council (CIC) opened the CFC in 2025, marking a significant milestone in Hong Kong's construction industry development. Spanning over 10,000 square feet, the CFC features five interconnected zones, including the Digital Twin Hub, 4S Hub, AI Hub, Robotic Hub, and Immersive Cave. Each zone showcases advanced construction technologies such as digital twin applications, AI-powered safety solutions, robotics, and Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) immersive training tools. By fostering collaboration and providing hands-on learning opportunities, the CFC aims to equip young talents with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the evolving construction sector.
