Veteran support centre network to more than double across the UK

An estimated one million veterans and their families in the UK will benefit from easier access to local, thanks to the expansion of the VALOUR network from 14 to 34 organisations

Veteran support centre network to more than double as part of the £50m VALOUR system rollout

£13.2m is being distributed to 21 organisations across the UK to give veterans and their families easier access to healthcare, jobs and housing

Veterans Minister visited site in Aldershot ahead of Remembrance Sunday to thank the armed forces community and those who support them

Minister for Veterans and People Calvin Bailey MBE MP visited Citizens Advice Rushmoor in Aldershot on Monday 2 November to meet staff and the local veterans they are supporting.

Earlier this year, 14 organisations were awarded over £13m to launch the first wave of VALOUR-recognised centres. Citizens Advice Rushmoor is one of 21 organisations receiving a share of over £13.2m of funding to launch the second wave of centres by the beginning of 2027.

VALOUR has been designed to help the UK’s estimated two million veterans get the support they need through VALOUR-recognised centres, a helpline service or on GOV.UK.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

It is a privilege to be able to honour our veterans, not just as we mark Remembrance Day, but year-round as we remember the service and the sacrifice of those who fought for the lives we live today. I’m incredibly proud to see the VALOUR network grow to provide support to more veterans and their families - those who have given so much to protect communities across the country.

Minister for Veterans and People Calvin Bailey MBE MP said:

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, I’m pleased that we can pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of our armed forces community by giving veterans easier access to the support they need, regardless of where they are in the UK. I’ve heard wonderful stories of how centres like Citizens Advice here in Rushmoor are making a real difference to people’s lives. Joining the VALOUR system will help them support even more veterans and their families.

Calum Stewart, CEO of Citizens Advice Rushmoor, said:

Becoming a VALOUR-recognised centre is a huge step for Citizens Advice Rushmoor and for the veterans we support in Aldershot - Home of the British Army - and beyond. No veteran should have to navigate support alone. We know that good advice can make a lasting difference, helping people understand their options, resolve problems, and move forward with confidence. Through our network of local Citizens Advice charities across the South East, we bring together trusted advice, local knowledge and strong community connections. As part of the VALOUR system, we’ll build on those strengths to help more veterans and their families access joined-up advice and support, getting the right help at the right time so they can live independent and stable lives.

VALOUR is overseen by a headquarters in the Office for Veterans’ Affairs (OVA) within the Ministry of Defence. It will bring together national oversight, regional coordination and local delivery to improve how services work together.

VALOUR field officers are also working regionally to strengthen collaboration between partners such as councils, local public services and charities.

The continued roll out of VALOUR demonstrates the government’s delivery of the 10-year Veterans Strategy, which aims to celebrate, contribute and support those who serve and have served. Funding for VALOUR is included in the Defence Investment Plan.